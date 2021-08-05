How the War on Terror Undermined American Democracy

When Barack Obama was the Democratic presidential candidate in 2008, he faced a right wing that was well-prepared and eager to associate him with foreign enemies. His candidacy united the War on Terror and the culture war in the minds of the Republican base. In a time before widespread adoption of social media, email chains proliferated suggesting that Obama was a secret Muslim. Sarah Palin, as the nominee for vice president, told crowds that Obama “pals around with terrorists.” People shouted at rallies for his head. When Obama was elected in the midst of economic collapse, anti-Black racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia all came together in Tea Party activism. Tea partiers, encouraged by Fox News, could mobilize panic around a Muslim cultural center in Manhattan, calling it the “Ground Zero Mosque” and its moderate cleric a terrorist sympathizer. The ultimate expression of this framing of Obama as an un-American outsider was “birtherism,” the charge that Obama had faked his place of birth and therefore was not truly American. It was an absurd and obvious lie that was encouraged and repeated most notably by Donald Trump. It helped Trump establish a political persona and a connection to the voters who would once have been described as “fringe” but had become the core demographic of the Republican base.

If Reign of Terror builds toward an explanation of Trump by showing how the post-9/11 environment turbocharged the darkest elements in the American right, Ackerman also argues that Democrats share responsibility. Fearful of being labeled unpatriotic at a time of intense patriotism, they partnered with Bush in the days and months after 9/11. Only one senator voted against the USA PATRIOT Act. Most Democrats voted to authorize the war in Iraq. Obama’s stated opposition to the war in 2002 probably provided him with the margin of victory over Hillary Clinton, who had supported it, in the 2008 primary. (Though after a meeting with Code Pink protesters in March 2003, Clinton had muttered to an aide, “I can’t believe I signed up for this fucking war.”) Nevertheless, in office, Obama mostly sought to build what Ackerman describes as a “sustainable” War on Terror. He sought to end the legal murk around Bush’s practices, halting authorized torture and closing secret prisons. But he increased the troop presence in Afghanistan, and expanded the use of drone strikes, linking him to the security state in ways that prevented a more thorough reckoning with what had gone wrong.

In a book largely without heroes, Ackerman commends the figures who spoke out against abuses and exposed the misdeeds of the government. These include some politicians, mostly figures on the left like Bernie Sanders, who eventually called for an end to the very concept of the War on Terror. He devotes a chapter to whistle-blowers who, from within the security state itself, revealed its wrongdoing. These include the well-known and controversial cases of Chelsea Manning, who provided diplomatic cables to WikiLeaks in 2010, and Edward Snowden, who revealed ongoing mass surveillance in 2013. Less well known is the case of Dan Jones, a Senate investigator studying the history of the CIA torture program. Jones, realizing that the CIA was underplaying the brutality, overplaying the effectiveness, and actively concealing information, smuggled documents to the Senate to ensure that investigators would not lose access to evidence of agency lies.