How the War on Terror Undermined American Democracy

It is true that Bush decided to frame the conflict as a “Global War on Terror” rather than a conflict with Islam, but he acted in ways that virtually guaranteed that this would be a distinction without a difference. Bush proffered a “with-us-or-against-us” mentality and used the attack on 9/11 to build a case for war on Iraq based on distortions and selective intelligence. The public believed it: In 2003, 69 percent of Americans thought there was likely a connection between Saddam Hussein and the attack. The weak case for U.S. intervention was bolstered for many Americans by the sense that the United States was engaged in a civilizational conflict. And even if Bush did not, many conservative churches did blame Islam for 9/11; Bush’s use of the word “evil” helped supply a comfortable framework for conservative Christians. When the invasion of Iraq proved catastrophic, conservatives were furious not with Bush but with Iraqis themselves, who were not playing the part assigned to them by their narrative of American heroism and innocence. “I’d like to see one other thing in Iraq,” wrote Fred Barnes in The Weekly Standard in 2004, “an outbreak of gratitude for the greatest act of benevolence one country has ever done for another.” Tucker Carlson was more colorful: Iraqis, he thought, who “don’t use toilet paper or forks … can just shut the fuck up and obey.”

Republicans turned what they thought was their war on evil against their domestic opponents. When Vietnam veteran John Kerry ran against Bush in 2004, he portrayed himself as a good soldier and steward of the post-9/11 environment. A murky group calling itself the “Swift Boat Veterans for Truth” emerged to challenge Kerry’s account of his service. “Its purpose,” writes Ackerman, coining a phrase that brilliantly captures the logic of the attack, “was to un-Troop its targets, excluding them from the public veneration that the post-9/11 era afforded to military service.” Meanwhile, the new vocabulary of “Homeland Security” linked terrorism to immigration. In Bush’s second term, Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids increased in pace and intensity. One 2007 sweep through a factory making vests and backpacks for the military resulted in 361 arrests. “It’s inhumane to take a mother away from her children,” one man said that night. “She’s not a criminal.”

When Barack Obama was the Democratic presidential candidate in 2008, he faced a right wing that was well-prepared and eager to associate him with foreign enemies. His candidacy united the War on Terror and the culture war in the minds of the Republican base. In a time before widespread adoption of social media, email chains proliferated suggesting that Obama was a secret Muslim. Sarah Palin, as the nominee for vice president, told crowds that Obama “pals around with terrorists.” People shouted at rallies for his head. When Obama was elected in the midst of economic collapse, anti-Black racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia all came together in Tea Party activism. Tea partiers, encouraged by Fox News, could mobilize panic around a Muslim cultural center in Manhattan, calling it the “Ground Zero Mosque” and its moderate cleric a terrorist sympathizer. The ultimate expression of this framing of Obama as an un-American outsider was “birtherism,” the charge that Obama had faked his place of birth and therefore was not truly American. It was an absurd and obvious lie that was encouraged and repeated most notably by Donald Trump. It helped Trump establish a political persona and a connection to the voters who would once have been described as “fringe” but had become the core demographic of the Republican base.

If Reign of Terror builds toward an explanation of Trump by showing how the post-9/11 environment turbocharged the darkest elements in the American right, Ackerman also argues that Democrats share responsibility. Fearful of being labeled unpatriotic at a time of intense patriotism, they partnered with Bush in the days and months after 9/11. Only one senator voted against the USA PATRIOT Act. Most Democrats voted to authorize the war in Iraq. Obama’s stated opposition to the war in 2002 probably provided him with the margin of victory over Hillary Clinton, who had supported it, in the 2008 primary. (Though after a meeting with Code Pink protesters in March 2003, Clinton had muttered to an aide, “I can’t believe I signed up for this fucking war.”) Nevertheless, in office, Obama mostly sought to build what Ackerman describes as a “sustainable” War on Terror. He sought to end the legal murk around Bush’s practices, halting authorized torture and closing secret prisons. But he increased the troop presence in Afghanistan, and expanded the use of drone strikes, linking him to the security state in ways that prevented a more thorough reckoning with what had gone wrong.