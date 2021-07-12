Gen. David Petraeus, who, along with Gen. James Mattis, was a primary architect of our counterinsurgency approach in Iraq and Afghanistan, continues to be idolized in American culture. Petraeus broke the Uniform Code of Military Justice by cheating on his wife—an offense any lesser service member would have been harshly disciplined for—and illegally sharing classified intelligence with a reporter. Generals like Petraeus trade on the trust the American people give them to act with impunity during and after their military service because they justifiably know that they are above the law.

But even an officer like Mattis, who is revered in the Marine Corps and considered one of the great military minds of his generation, should not escape culpability for our loss in Afghanistan. As a two-star general, Mattis upheld a similar standard during the Iraq invasion, when he was one of the few commanders to relieve a subordinate during wartime for failing to achieve a battlefield outcome. When he returned from deployments, he personally wrote to the families of every Marine killed under his command and drove cross-country to give his condolences face-to-face to their families. By any normal standard, Mattis is a decent and honorable man, and yet the stakes are too high in war to hold generals to a normal standard.

I have no doubt that the generals believe they have an obligation not to tarnish the memory of the men and women who gave their lives under their commands by speaking ill of the war or their failures. After all, how can you tell a Gold Star parent that their child died for nothing? And yet their silence, which is not a lie but is also not the truth, has only allowed more American and Afghan sons and daughters to die on the next general’s watch. If an officer’s foremost task, other than winning wars, is to bring as many soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines back home alive, then their silence is an act of profound moral cowardice and a dereliction of duty.