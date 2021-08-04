Why Mainstream Media Struggles to Explain the Infrastructure Plan’s Climate Spending

The bill text shows how high the stakes are for getting something better through. The bipartisan infrastructure package includes only $73 billion to upgrade the entire nation’s flailing electrical grid and $39.5 billion for public transit. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will get $11.6 billion to build things that will dredge rivers and control floods, and $4.7 billion for cleaning up orphaned gas wells. Those numbers are far too low—but because I haven’t had 12 hours to pore through the relevant studies, I can’t tell you by precisely how much. What I can tell you is that these bill numbers are mostly made up by the team of senators who haggled over them. The numbers at some point may have corresponded to a real need, as articulated by a think tanker who transmitted their PDF to a congressional staffer who made a recommendation to their boss, who then maybe also talked to a corporate lobbyist about it. The process by which those figures were chopped down behind closed doors bears almost no relationship to physical realities.

In order to do the basic job of political journalism—informing readers what policies their government is proposing to enact—reporters have to take this bill piece by piece and generate headlines about the amount it dedicates to transportation, or climate resilience. The nation’s mainstream establishment publications have done precisely that.

But there’s a fine line between presenting a policy and implying coherence or intention where neither exist. And to put it simply, modern media outlets aren’t structured to report these bills the way they ought to: highlighting what abstract figures mean on the ground, including what sorts of vital projects will be left behind. Well-funded local newsrooms could dissect exactly how much money would find its way out to districts. Data teams could make those figures easier to parse, juxtaposing them against the onslaught of studies about what’s really needed to keep warming under control. Cable news networks that weren’t high on palace intrigue could help their millions of viewers make sense of all those big and still way-too-small numbers. The media landscape in the United States is short on all of the above.

