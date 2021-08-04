Why Mainstream Media Struggles to Explain the Infrastructure Plan’s Climate Spending

Searching even for top-line numbers in such massive bills is a tall task. White House Fact Sheets are the best available shorthand. But White House Fact Sheets are also propaganda documents. Newsrooms aren’t equipped with Congressional Research Service veterans ready to decode what the oh-so-careful legalese in a brick of legislation actually means. Neither do most journalists have the time, expanded word limits, or expertise to figure out where money is being allocated directly to perform a certain task as opposed to bundled out to private companies in the hopes they do it.

Dogged Hill reporters tracking the ins and outs of these measures are not climate experts, and so largeish-looking top-line numbers (billions!) for things like grid reliability and electric vehicle charging stations look pretty good. The climate experts reporters tend to call up to interview about these figures are also generally trying to get one of their own priorities through, so they might not be as honest as they would be otherwise. “Leftists” who do criticize legislation are cast as grumps looking to extract their own political wins instead of people trying desperately to salvage hopes for a livable future, begging anyone at all to listen to study after peer-reviewed study saying millions of people will die without a radical change of course. But you can forgive reporters who spend most of their time interviewing people whose entire lives are dedicated to extracting wins for Team Red or Team Blue for making that mistake.

Climate advocates are currently pushing for whatever didn’t show up in this bill—like a Clean Energy Standard and a Civilian Conservation Corps—to be included in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation budget slated to follow it. They’re also hoping that Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema get up on the right side of bed when the reconciliation budget eventually comes up for a vote. Democrats are negotiating with idiosyncratic members of their own party and an opposition whose main interests are to protect their donors and (accordingly) to keep the country as miserable as possible before voters head to the polls in 2022. The resulting bill is a Frankenstein’s monster without either a good story or a tender soul to go with it.