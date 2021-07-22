“Both Sides” Journalism Will Never Die

And yet a number of people who report on and analyze politics for a living have come to quite a different conclusion: that by rejecting Banks and Jordan, Pelosi is not only playing politics but playing it badly. “If you ever held any hope that the House select committee on the January 6 US Capitol riot might produce a report that would help us understand what happened in the lead-up to that day and, in so doing, provide us avenues to keeping it from happening again, you should give up on those hopes now,” wrote CNN politics-knowing guy Chris Cillizza, who went on to note that the decision to reject Banks and Jordan “dooms even the possibility of the committee being perceived as bipartisan or its eventual findings being seen as independent.”



Politico Playbook, the widely read tipsheet for lobbyists and weapons contractors, came to a similar conclusion on Thursday. Its authors wrote that Pelosi’s decision made “the investigation even easier to dismiss for people who aren’t die-hard members of Team Blue.” The proof was in the pudding: “Immediately after, left-wing Twitter cheered her announcement, while Republicans rallied to denounce it.” The Washington Post, meanwhile, sagely observed that we have a classic case of both sides being craven on our hands: “Both parties have attacked the other as insincere and uninterested in conducting a fair-minded examination of the attack by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election.”



This analysis could only emerge from the goldfish-brained world of Beltway journalism, in which no information is retained for more than a day or two. In this myopic vision of D.C., reality is merely somewhere in between where Team Blue says it is and where Team Red says it is. Having been spun by both Democrats and Republicans, these writers can only conclude that both sides—shocker!—are playing politics, which happens to be a big part of being a politician. No conclusion can be drawn, however, about the actual substance of what they’re saying.

