“Both Sides” Journalism Will Never Die

Over the last six months, Republicans have tried to rewrite the history of the January assault on the Capitol, casting a violent attempt to overturn the presidential election as a love-in, a peaceful gathering of patriots who were, deep down, no different from tourists. At the same time, congressional Republicans have done all they can to sabotage any examination of the riot at the Capitol. In late May, Senate Republicans blocked legislation to establish an independent commission aimed at investigating January 6. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded by creating a committee to look into the attack, but the GOP has sought to sandbag that as well. Tasked with naming five Republicans to the committee earlier this week, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy included two, Jim Banks and Jim Jordan, who have both raised unfounded claims of fraud and illegality relating to the 2020 presidential election. When Pelosi vetoed Banks and Jordan, McCarthy announced Republicans would be boycotting the committee entirely.

The obvious conclusion is that the GOP is not interested in investigating the attack because the party is politically dependent on a set of lies about that attack and related conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election. Their base tends to believe the nonsense that motivated that mob to storm the Capitol; no wonder the GOP wants to whitewash and forget that event. No investigation into what happened on January 6 could be credible in their eyes unless it somehow, against all evidence, concluded that the violent assault was peaceful and that Donald Trump was the legitimate president.



And yet, a number of people who report on and analyze politics for a living have come to quite a different conclusion: That by rejecting Banks and Jordan, Pelosi is not only playing politics but playing it badly. “If you ever held any hope that the House select committee on the January 6 US Capitol riot might produce a report that would help us understand what happened in the lead-up to that day and, in so doing, provide us avenues to keeping it from happening again, you should give up on those hopes now,” wrote CNN politics-knowing guy Chris Cillizza, who went on to note that the decision to reject Banks and Jordan “dooms even the possibility of the committee being perceived as bipartisan or its eventual findings being seen as independent.”

