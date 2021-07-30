The Green Knight Is A Delightfully Gory Moral Test

Beheading is a deeply surreal and visceral kind of violence—used to great effect in Ari Aster’s Hereditary—and Lowery makes the most of all the opportunities he can find to make heads roll on floors. The film gives us not just the opening beheading (and the promise of another beheading one year later), but as Patel’s Gawain rides out into the wilderness to find his challenger, he meets a pretty young girl named Saint Winifred, who claims that her rapist cut off her head and threw it in a pond. Would Gawain be so kind as to fish it out? She’s reminiscent of several girl saints celebrated in the medieval period, such as Saint Margret, who exploded out of a dragon, which tried to eat her, or Saint Osgyth, who was beheaded by pirates but picked up her head and walked off. The way the movie scene is played, it’s very funny, but funny in the way that sad and violent medieval saint stories often are: just so literal and eerie that you can’t help but laugh from shock.



On his way to find the Green Knight, Gawain meets giants, thieves, and oddly friendly foxes, before finally coming across a castle where a grand knight named Bertilak (Joel Edgerton) and the wildly flirtatious lady of the house (Alicia Vikander) will test Gawain’s chivalric bona fides to the limit. It’s here, at castle Hautdesert, that Gawain’s quest becomes something extraordinary, and his split loyalties to women (who want to be wooed here, according to chivalric convention) and to the male head of the household (who wants his loyalty, also according to chivalric convention) come into terrible conflict with one another.



One morning at Bertilak’s manor, the poem goes, the lady of the house sneaks in and sits on Gawain’s bedside. Horrified, and in one of the least heroic moments in all of the massive canon of Arthurian romance, he pretends to be asleep. In the film, the lady bears an eerie resemblance to a girlfriend of Gawain’s back home, and her come-ons are made more terrifying by the fact that she possesses a huge library of books, which she claims to have read, and some even written. She is more confident than him, wiser, better-educated, and able to use the code of manners against him. To reject her would insult her beauty; and yet to succumb would be to insult her husband’s hospitality.

