The Impossibility of the Tesla Tell-All

The Tesla battery’s flaws may be statistically insignificant compared to the problems with gas engines, which frequently explode upon collision in the short term, as well as destroying the world through emissions in the long term: The battery fires are just terrifying and highly dangerous on the rare occasion when they do happen. It’s an interesting problem, which is not easy or appealing to communicate in marketing materials. But Tesla doesn’t have to worry, because a disproportionate share of the attention the press pays to the company is focused on Elon Musk.

Born in South Africa, in 1971, to parents Errol and Maye Musk, an engineer and fashion model respectively, Elon Musk grew up during the apartheid era, went to Canada for university, then moved to the United States, where he became a tech entrepreneur worth millions by his late twenties through his involvement with PayPal. Though Musk did not himself invent the technology that is key to the Tesla product, he has built an immensely successful company around it, taking advantage of massive government subsidies for green technology and otherwise positing the company as a civilizational breakthrough.

What’s really striking in Higgins’s portrait of Musk is his need to own multiple, even conflicting, narratives, as he strives to embody both the business and the engineering sides of Tesla. Higgins describes Musk as “notoriously thin-skinned” and sensitive to the accusation that he acquired, rather than created, Tesla. “When Valleywag suggested he didn’t deserve credit as a PayPal founder,” for example, “Musk responded with a more-than-2,000-word rebuttal, complete with footnotes.” When Martin Eberhard tried to sue Musk for libel in 2009, Higgins notes, Musk “responded on the company’s website with a massive recounting of Tesla’s history as seen through his eyes.”

His business strategy, as it appears in Power Play, has been to promise futuristic tech at affordable prices, delegate the work involved to hired engineers and executives, then blame (and fire) those personnel as soon as foreseeable problems emerge. While developing the Model X, Higgins relates, Musk fired a paint shop manager for telling him that the production timeline he’d already announced was impossible. “He was one of many,” Higgins writes, “who would learn to keep their doubts to themselves if they wanted to keep their job.” The sheer number of people Musk fires in anger in Power Play is nerve-wracking just to read about. For a while, Higgins recounts, his ire often fell on an exec called Peter Rawlinson. In one disagreement, Musk “towered over Rawlinson during a disagreement. ‘I don’t believe you!’ Musk screamed as he jammed a pointed finger towards Rawlinson’s chest. ‘I don’t believe you!’”