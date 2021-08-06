The Impossibility of the Tesla Tell-All

Much has changed since 2003. Like Martin Eberhard, the engineer who, most would agree, preceded Musk as the “face” of Tesla, neither Straubel nor Berdichevsky works at the company now. Musk became an investor in 2004 and by 2008 was CEO. Under his rule, Tesla has become the highest-valued car manufacturer in the world and has put cars running on batteries on the real streets of major cities, not just the imaginary highways of Silicon Valley finance. A clear illustration of the brand’s ubiquity came earlier this year when Britney Spears’s little sister Jamie complained about the silence of the Tesla’s engine, blaming it for the death of multiple pets and calling Musk a “secret cat-killer.”

Along the way, Musk has enraged the Securities and Exchange Commission by tweeting about pricing Tesla shares at $420 (a joke intended to amuse his girlfriend, the musician Grimes); called a diver involved in rescuing children trapped in a cave in Thailand a “pedo guy”; dog-whistled to incels in public by mentioning “the red pill”; and plunged into heated discussions about the running of his company. When an admirer on Twitter set out to correct “the old lie, ‘Martin Eberhard founded Tesla, Elon Musk stole it from him!’” Musk added that “Eberhard was fired from the Tesla CEO role in mid 2007 for providing false information to me & the board,” following up with a tweet: “He plays the ‘poor inventor’ card, but was rich all along & invented nothing (as far as I know).”

Without Musk, telling the story of Tesla might be a more straightforward endeavor—of the triumph of science and innovation over a seemingly intractable technical problem, or some other version of the Great Industrialist fairy tale. With Musk at its center, it becomes something thornier: that of a tech giant whose extraordinary leaps forward in the art of cooling down batteries justify the lavishly unpleasant behavior of its entitled leader. This tension between figurehead and technology is often spoken of as a contradiction. But what if Musk is Tesla’s most effective marketing strategy, disguised as a public relations liability?

