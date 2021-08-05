The Eviction Moratorium Is a Sitting Duck

To justify this week’s move, the CDC argued that halting all evictions across the country is a necessary regulation to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “A surge in evictions could lead to the immediate and significant movement of large numbers of persons from lower density to higher density housing at a time in the United States when the highly transmissible Delta variant is driving Covid-19 cases at an unprecedented rate,” the agency said in its moratorium order on Tuesday. It noted that evicted families tend to move in with relatives, increasing household sizes and thus making such moves one of the likeliest vectors for transmission.

The CDC eviction moratorium first began after a congressionally enacted one lapsed last year and wasn’t renewed. “With the failure of the Congress to act, my administration must do all that it can to help vulnerable populations stay in their homes in the midst of this pandemic,” former President Donald Trump said in a statement at the time. “Those who are dislocated from their homes may be unable to shelter in place and may have more difficulty maintaining a routine of social distancing. They will have to find alternative living arrangements, which may include a homeless shelter or a crowded family home and may also require traveling to other States.”

The Alabama Association of Realtors, which filed a federal lawsuit against the CDC earlier this year, argued that the moratorium had no legal basis. The next sentence in the provision cited by the CDC says, for example, that the secretary “may provide for such inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation, pest extermination, destruction of animals or articles found to be so infected or contaminated as to be sources of dangerous infection to human beings, and other measures, as in his judgment may be necessary.” In the AAR’s eyes, the loosely written law was designed for border inspections and interstate quarantines, not national eviction moratoriums.