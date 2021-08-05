The Eviction Moratorium Is a Sitting Duck

It’s not a good sign for the president when he admits that he’s about to lose in the courts. It’s even worse when what he’s doing is all that stands between Americans and a national eviction crisis. But his analysis of the CDC’s latest eviction moratorium is almost certainly correct: “The bulk of the constitutional scholars say it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster,” President Joe Biden said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Unlike the previous moratorium, which explicitly applied to the entire country, the new moratorium is limited to counties with “high” or “substantial” levels of community spread of Covid-19 over the past seven days. You could be forgiven for thinking it’s just still a national moratorium: At the time of the order’s issuance, that limit covers virtually the entire South, almost all of the West, and large swaths of the Midwest and the Northeast. The CDC said the order would automatically expire within 60 days, on October 3.

The real question is whether the courts will kill it before the passage of time has the chance. In June, the Supreme Court narrowly refused to suspend the moratorium while landlords challenged it in court. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who cast the deciding vote, said he wouldn’t uphold the moratorium again after its July 31 expiration date or if wasn’t backed by congressional action. The White House, for reasons known only to them, waited until July 29 to ask Congress to formally ask lawmakers to take action. Congress, unsurprisingly, failed to pass something before it lapsed three days later.