The Cuomo Report and the #MeToo “Reckoning” That Never Really Came

In describing their interactions with Andrew Cuomo, many of the women quoted in the report released this week by New York Attorney General Letitia James noted that they put up with his harassment due to fears that they would experience professional repercussions. The range of women made to feel this way—their differences in relative power and place—was striking: An unnamed executive assistant explained that she didn’t tell senior staff that the governor had, in one instance out of many, grabbed and caressed her butt, because, “I was just terrified that if I shared what was going on that it would somehow get around. And if Stephanie Benton or Melissa [DeRosa] heard that, I was going to lose my job. Because I knew that I certainly was going to be the one to go.”

Another unnamed woman, a state trooper whom Cuomo recruited to be part of his security detail after meeting her briefly at an official state function, expressed a similar concern. Cuomo had, as she recounted to investigators, escalated his harassment over time. He began by making suggestive comments about her attire, discussing sexual relationships with her, and remarking that he was looking for a girlfriend who “can handle pain.” The harassment then progressed to unwanted physical touching, stroking her neck and back, and, on two occasions, “asking” if he could kiss her. While she discussed these incidents with other troopers at the time, she didn’t officially report any of them when they occurred. “I’m nervous that the Governor’s going to know I spoke out, and I’m going to be retaliated against, you know,” she explained in the report. She knew how things worked. “Everybody, for the most part, gets promoted because they’re in the good graces of the Governor,” she said. “So if they stay quiet or give him information, they’ll get promoted, or something good will happen to them.”

One leaves the report—a damning 168 pages, featuring the accounts of 11 different women—experiencing a wave of different feelings. Disgust, obviously. But then there’s something almost worse: recognition. Women across industries, in workplaces considered powerful or not considered at all, have felt that same sense of entrapment. Maybe you don’t know Andrew Cuomo, but you know Andrew Cuomo—someone like him, someone who had power where you didn’t.