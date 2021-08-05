The Cuomo Report and the #MeToo “Reckoning” That Never Really Came

One leaves the report—a damning 168 pages, featuring the accounts of 11 different women—experiencing a wave of different feelings. Disgust, obviously. But then there’s something almost worse: recognition. Women across industries, in workplaces considered powerful or not considered at all, have felt that same sense of entrapment. Maybe you don’t know Andrew Cuomo, but you know Andrew Cuomo—someone like him, someone who had power where you didn’t.

But the Cuomo report should also be read as a reflection of the post-#MeToo workplace. For all of the dire warnings that began at the end of 2017—the complaints that the nascent movement against workplace harassment was going too far and the predictions by would-be Cassandras that innocent men would be stripped of their jobs by vengeful, lying women—we are today faced with workplaces and entrenched power structures that every bit resemble the ones we were told would be dismantled in the wake of that moment. It’s tempting to view the spectacle of coverage playing out around Cuomo right now and see something like justice. But the truth is less satisfying: Andrew Cuomo might fall, but that doesn’t mean the systems built to protect men just like him will, too.

Women working in fast food restaurants can attest to this truth, though they have been the recipients of far less media attention and outrage on their behalf. (One survey released in 2016 found that two out of every five women in the industry have experienced workplace sexual harassment.) In recent years, workers at McDonald’s restaurants have come forward to share their experiences of sexual harassment while on the job, going on one-day strikes and filing federal complaints and lawsuits to compel the company finally to take sexual harassment seriously and to renew their call for a union. The accounts of these workers are remarkably similar to those of the women whom Cuomo harassed—comments about their appearance and their sexual lives, unwanted physical touching and groping, and an environment controlled and shaped by those with more power and authority, who steadfastly refused to dole out consequences. Much as at New York’s state Capitol, a culture of impunity ruled behind the cash register. As Kim Lawson, a McDonald’s employee I spoke with in 2018 who helped organize a one-day walkout, put it, she stopped reporting instances of sexual harassment because no one in power took action and she needed to keep her job. “I felt like I had to be nice about it,” Lawson said. The precarity of low-wage work exacerbates the harassment: According to the 2016 survey of women fast-food workers, 42 percent of women who were sexually harassed at work put up with it because they couldn’t afford to lose work.