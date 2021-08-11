The Uncomfortable Rise of the Instagram Novel

Of course, the titillation goes both ways: You can lurk as a voyeur one moment and lean into exhibitionism the next, imagining there is someone out there scrutinizing your likeness just as closely in the harsh light of their own screen. Alice Hare, the protagonist of Olivia Sudjic’s 2017 novel Sympathy, compares the satisfaction of posting to Instagram to “plucking a hair up from the root.” Sympathy is one of several recent parables of virtual obsession, along with Matt Spicer’s film Ingrid Goes West and Beth Morgan’s debut novel, A Touch of Jen, that return cyberstalking to the realm of the flesh. Unlike depictions of the internet that emphasize its cerebral or abstract qualities, these works serve as reminders that the line between online and off is eminently permeable.

Sudjic’s novel follows 23-year-old Alice’s ill-fated sojourn to New York, where she travels to reunite with her estranged paternal grandmother, Sylvia; though born in the city, Alice was raised mostly in England following the disappearance and presumptive suicide of her adoptive father, Mark. Now she’s back in Manhattan for the first time since toddlerhood, and a family friend’s interest in genealogy unwittingly brings her into the orbit of Mizuko Himura, an instructor at NYU and writer of autofiction who also maintains a robust and aspirational Instagram feed. Alice describes the discovery of Mizuko’s account as the moment “the solid world” around her started “to slide away, like wet sand sinking beneath the water.” The all-consuming infatuation only has to remain virtual for two weeks: Mizuko’s habit of geotagging her locations in real time soon enables Alice to facilitate a meet-cute at the Hungarian Pastry Shop. The most crucial element of Alice’s plan is the coincidence that Mizuko’s current romantic partner, Rupert, is an acquaintance of Alice’s, and she uses him as an excuse to say hello.

To Alice, however, there’s no such thing as mere coincidence; the confluence of variables underpinning her introduction to Mizuko is “evidence of the hidden connections between things, an all-powerful algorithm that sifted through chaos, singling out soulmates.” Ditto their superficial similarities—withholding mothers, absent fathers, loser boyfriends—which she reads as “clear proof of supersymmetry, the idea that every particle has a partner.” The intensity of these lines is representative of the singlemindedness with which she pursues closeness to Mizuko, a mission greased by Rupert’s summary dumping of Mizuko and the fact that Alice has already “dissected the pictorial equivalent of her DNA”; knowing all of Mizuko’s tastes in advance, she can pass them off as her own. Alice is surprisingly successful, for a while—almost immediately, she and Mizuko are having sleepovers together, taking performance-enhancing drugs together, even traveling for a long weekend to Texas together. But before long, the novelty of Alice’s presence begins to wear thin, and she resorts to desperate measures to keep Mizuko from slipping out of her grasp.