The Uncomfortable Rise of the Instagram Novel

Remy’s failure to consummate things with Jen is the cherry on top of a disastrous weekend, but he and Alicia content themselves with the fact that she can never really be rid of them, no matter how hard she tries. “She can be as awful as she wants,” Alicia says. “She can even block us on Instagram. But we’ve had time to study her and figure her out. She can’t keep herself out of our sex life.” Just how much Alicia means this soon becomes clear when they return from their trip. She starts wearing a cardigan of Jen’s that she took from the Montauk house and a pair of Jen-designed earrings. She quits her sandwich-making gig for a lower-paid job at a skincare store whose products she’s seen “in the background of Jen’s photos before.” She asks her new co-workers to call her Jen. Before a shocking accident bifurcates the novel’s plot, Alicia even starts a mysterious new Instagram account for her new adopted identity: @atouchofjen.

As depictions of a phenomenon that exists largely on the internet and ultimately concerns an unrepresentative if not insignificant portion of the world’s population, there comes a point in all of these works where it’s tempting to ask: Does any of this really matter? Is a photo-sharing app where people post images of their pets and their breakfasts really worthy of so much scrutiny? In the real world, the answer is unfortunately yes. Instagram has produced inarguable material effects, from the multiplication of Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth—and his undemocratic influence over American life—to the reshaping of the built environment, restaurant menus, and an astounding number of individual faces. What’s harder to determine is whether it matters for the purposes of literature. Certainly, fiction has long taken its cues from less divine sources of inspiration, or at least equally debased ones.

Is a photo-sharing app where people post images of their pets and their breakfasts really worthy of so much scrutiny? In the real world, the answer is unfortunately yes.

Ephemerality is the intractable problem plaguing most writing about the internet, as many critics have noted. Even if we’re stuck with social media for the long haul, as it increasingly seems, its trends and user behaviors change so quickly that any attempt to trap them in amber becomes instantly dated. The boho chic aesthetic favored by Ingrid Goes West has since trickled down to exactly the kind of “total preppy sorority chick” it’s climactically revealed that Taylor recently was. Sympathy records an era of Instagram before the addition of the Stories feature, and both Alice and Mizuko are in the habit of posting multiple times a day to their main page—a practice that looks unbearably outdated from today’s vantage.

The operative question is whether the social forms fostered by the internet are genuinely novel enough to offset the risk of immediate obsolescence that any work taking social media as its subject incurs. Sympathy, in a meta moment, ventures an answer: During a conversation about their generational differences, Mizuko, who is nearly 10 years older than Alice, criticizes millennials for the way they “ooze out over everything else,” projecting themselves and their worldview onto other things. “Doesn’t everyone do that?” Alice asks. “Yes,” Mizuko says, “and they always have.” But “it’s just getting easier and easier. The scale is new.” Morgan, for her part, sidesteps most of these artistic concerns by declining to take her material too seriously; the dark social comedy of A Touch of Jen’s first half gives way to a campy, supernatural bloodbath in its second, culminating in an act of violence its predecessors were only willing to hint at.