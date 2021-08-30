How the Critical Race Theory Scare-Mongering Failed in Virginia

But beyond the governor’s race, the changes the state has undergone manifested themselves in far more interesting ways. The state legislature saw the introduction of a transgender delegate, a full-fledged member of the Democratic Socialists of America (who led a chorus of “Solidarity Forever” at his victory party), its first Latina members, its first Asian-American member, and its first out-of-the-closet lesbian. You get the idea. As Divine would have said, the times they were a-changin’. The numbers of non-Hispanic, non-Asian white folks in Loudoun are declining, relatively speaking, and the good old boys are gripped by fear of a Black planet.

A panic over gun rights ensued when the Democrats took hold of the state government. Mass meetings were held in other rural counties, stoked by hysterical claims that the new state government would outlaw martial arts schools and such. By 2019, several dozen counties (out of more than a hundred) vowed to ignore “unconstitutional gun laws.” There were no such rallies in Loudoun. In the end, the actual changes in firearms regulation by the new government tend to be broadly supported, and gun law angst has failed to take root.

Critical race theory came to my attention in April 2020, with the news account of a tumultuous county school board meeting. There was a new undercurrent of protest over the school board’s efforts at promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion that was used to boost recall elections of board members. A similar initiative of lesser magnitude was launched in next-door Fairfax County. There is also a campaign to recall three of our newly elected county prosecutors, including Loudoun’s Buta Biberaj, for being “soft on crime” and getting financial support from George Soros.