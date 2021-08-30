How the Critical Race Theory Scare-Mongering Failed in Virginia

Until last year, my pinko politics mostly found expression online. I did not expect that to change when I moved to the country, after retiring from the federal government. But lo and behold, an obligation to vault beyond cyber-engagement arose when a bitter racial struggle erupted in my new home in Loudoun County, Virginia, a good hour drive from downtown Washington, D.C. The ostensible object of controversy is Critical Race Theory, or CRT, but arguably, something else is going on.

A little background on the setting. Loudoun is one of the richest counties in the United States. Its suburbs range from modest to well-to-do. The biggest city is Leesburg, with a population of 54,000, so we are mostly suburban and rural, with McMansions, wineries, farms, and grand horsey estates. I can drive for 10 minutes from home and see cows, sheep, and horses, so I like to say I live in the country. The gas stations sell live bait, and the hardware stores sell ammo. One of my neighbors has his own firing range. Truth be told, I’m in one of those developments of $400K houses that all look pretty much the same.

I can also drive for 30 minutes and see server farms, known here as “data centers.” These are vast, low-slung, windowless buildings. Highly capital intensive, Fairfax County estimates that these facilities employ about 11,000 people in Northern Virginia. The industry claims its average annual wage is $120,000. The centers are said to bring in a bounty of property tax revenue, though they also benefit from state government tax concessions. All the big tech giants are here. We also have the headquarters of AOL, though its glory days are so far behind us that it feels right to mention it last.