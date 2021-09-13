George Packer’s Center Cannot Hold

What this silly taxonomy makes clear is that Packer’s real beef is not with Free America, Smart America, or Real America, which are mostly treated with humanizing sympathy, but with the wokes and snowflakes of Just America. In Packer’s reading, the contemporary left, committed as it is to ideas such as “social justice” and hopelessly in thrall to the seditions of European critical theory, is the real danger to the country, since it opposes the Enlightenment values—objectivity, rationality, science, and above all the equality and freedom of the individual—on which the coherence of the republic rests. A dark portrait emerges of a country in which students are all reading Michel Foucault and Judith Butler, oppressing the steadfast citizens of Real, Free, and Smart Americas with bewildering technical vocabulary like “privilege” and “harm,” and complaining about cultural appropriation in food: With a snort, Packer notes that under the yoke of woke, “banh mi is made with grilled pork and pickled vegetables on a baguette, not pulled pork and coleslaw on ciabatta.” Silly leftists, always thinking about lunch! He seems very upset by cancel culture’s incursions into the world of the banh mi, and wants—against type, since so much of what exercises him in Last Best Hope is the modishness of academic theory—to push a kind of post-structuralism of the deli case, in which traditional sandwich names become floating signifiers to be attached to whatever combination of protein, herb, bread, and sauce the sandwich maker desires. But there does come a point where a banh mi stops being a banh mi, and quite clearly becomes something else.

Despite Last Best Hope’s billing as a political book, politics, it turns out, is the one thing George Packer is most afraid of.

When you read these words, it’s impossible to escape the feeling that Last Best Hope is in fact three books in one: a fogy’s lament about the state of the contemporary left; an appreciation of nineteenth-century observers of America like Tocqueville and Whitman, leavened with a smattering of half-baked insights into the contemporary American soul (“Road rage was invented here,” Packer bafflingly informs us toward the book’s end, making the case that automotive violence can be the glue that puts America back together); and a policy paper on measures to combat income inequality. Who exactly is this book for? Occasionally, through use of the second person, the answer slips through: Last Best Hope is for people who needed the shock of the pandemic to “realize that the miraculous price and speed of a delivery of organic microgreens from Amazon Fresh to your doorstep depends on the fact that the people who grow, sort, pack, and deliver it have to work while sick.” In other words, it’s for people like George Packer: comfortable, middle-class professionals who have come to a belated understanding of the American economy’s brutalities, but don’t want things to change so much that they lose the country that has made them a success and brings them their microgreens.



Consistent with this communion, a form of self-love marks every page. In one of his many dreary digressions on lefty conformism, Packer upbraids younger journalists for carrying “the thought police” around in their heads and asking themselves questions like: “Can I say this? Do I have a right? Is my terminology correct?” All questions that seem, to me at least, reasonable predicates to thinking and writing, but not here. George Packer’s advice to young reporters is the same as his advice to the citizens of America: Be more like George Packer. And in fairness, that’s a strategy that has worked quite well for George Packer. After all, this is a man who published his first memoir in his late twenties, and has been reaping the rewards of that self-confidence ever since. (Going to Yale may also have helped.)