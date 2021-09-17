How Does Don Jr. Roll?

The company’s own sales pitch to win the lease described a well-maintained building that needed little more than a paint job for the agencies to move in. But Chicora embarked on a renovation that unleashed asbestos, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and environmental assessments done by the county, and demolished multiple floors of the hospital. This angered some local officials. It also frustrated the company’s primary lender, a small Boston bank called UC Funds, which Don Jr. had helped land, according to a bank official on the initial conference call. Greg Hayes, a UC Funds vice president, complained in an email I obtained that more than $500,000 of funds “were improperly billed and diverted.” In an email to Durbano, Hayes likened Chicora’s conduct to boarding “a flight in New York that was approved by the FAA to fly to Chicago,” but then “mid-flight, you, the pilot, decided to redirect the flight path to Hawaii knowing you don’t have FAA approval to fly there or enough fuel to get there.”

Chicora also made apparently false claims about getting an agency of the federal government, the General Services Administration (GSA), to take space in the new center. An October 2014 email from Chicora told the county to “please note” that the company had recently executed a long-term lease with “the United States Government (GSA).” But Adam Rondeau, a public affairs officer with the GSA, told me that there never was a lease, and there had been no discussion of one at that time. In an email about Chicora’s claims of a GSA lease, Blackburn said, “I don’t recall. There were lots of negotiations and actual leases signed.”

But some of the most troubling activity has to do with what more than a half-dozen people associated with the project described as a relentless drive to pull out valuable materials from the building. Tom Wood, who worked on the project for Chicora for what he called “the strangest year” of his life, remembered that he, along with Blackburn, accompanied the owner of a scrap metal company, Charleston Steel & Metal, on a tour of the hospital. “This was sometime in 2013 or early 2014, before any construction had begun, and Jeremy was excited and delighted when the owner of the scrap company told him that theoretically there was somewhere in the order of [$3 million to $4 million] of scrap metal in the building,” Wood said in an interview. From then on, Wood said, Trump Jr.’s partner “had what I would call an unusual preoccupation with salvage.”

Bernie Steinberg, the longtime owner of Charleston Steel & Metal, confirmed that he walked the building with Blackburn prior to the project commencing. “Yes, I walked the Navy hospital building with Jeremy Blackburn,” Steinberg said. “Is Jeremy Blackburn a nice guy? Is he charming? Sure. Could he charm a snake? Possibly.” Steinberg wouldn’t provide any kind of estimate of what he bought. He said that was confidential. When I interviewed Blackburn, he did not deny that Chicora resold materials, but said he was simply “recycling.”