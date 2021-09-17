How Does Don Jr. Roll?

It turns out that Keith Summey and Donald Trump Jr. were not strangers. Before Don Jr. emerged as the liberal-bashing, bestselling author, a rile-up-the-base tweeter, and Fox News guest, North Charleston served as a place where Don Jr. could get away from the pressures of the Trump Organization, meet up with his longtime friend and hunting partner Jeremy Blackburn, and experiment with wheeling and dealing like his famous father. He found the perfect figure with whom to make deals in Summey, who first became North Charleston’s mayor when Bill Clinton was president.

Don Jr. is one of those very public figures about whom little is in fact known. He is a right-wing firebrand and archdefender of his father. At a CPAC conference in July, he said his father was right about “everything,” adding: “We’ll actually push back, right? That’s what Donald Trump did for the Republican Party. He showed that you don’t have to just turn the other cheek, roll over, and die as the other side gets whatever they want and laughs their way to the bank.” He is also well-known for hunting big game, posing (sometimes with brother Eric) over the carcasses of cheetahs and waterbucks, or with a knife in one hand and an elephant’s tail in the other. He is an executive at the Trump Organization. His girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was once married to California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and gave an awkwardly overenthusiastic speech extolling her boyfriend’s father at the 2020 GOP convention. And that’s about it.

Perhaps we should know more. After all, his name is frequently mentioned in discussions about future Republican politics. He once posted a photo of himself to Instagram smiling next to a large banner reading DON JR. 2024, writing, “This will make the lib heads explode.” One July 2021 poll of Republican voters had Don Jr. showing the highest net favorables among top Republican figures, edging out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by 1 point. The 43-year-old Trump touted his position in some polls in an interview while at the CPAC conference that month, saying he hasn’t “personally thought about” running, but adding, “who knows?” Speaking of the former president and his progeny, Seth Weathers, who was the Georgia state director of Trump Sr.’s 2016 effort in that state, has said: “I think that Trump Sr. can decide who the next 2024 nominee is. No one can beat him, and no one can beat him if he really put it on the line for another candidate.”