The Chilling Popularity of Anti-Vax Deathbed Videos

Schadenfreude, as Nietzsche said, really is “the revenge of the impotent.”

Headlines about the anti-vax volte-face come with a detectable whiff of schadenfreude. In her book, Schadenfreude: The Joy of Another’s Misfortune, cultural historian Tiffany Watt Smith identified five key characteristics to this controversial feeling: Schadenfreude is “felt when we stumble across another’s misfortune we have not caused ourselves”; it’s “furtive,” as people attempt to cover up their glee; yet it’s something the observer feels “entitled” to, usually because “the other person’s suffering can be construed as a comeuppance—a deserved punishment for being smug or hypocritical, or breaking the law”; it’s a “respite” that reassures the viewer of their own superiority; and it’s typically focused on “minor discomforts and gaffes rather than dire tragedies,” Watt Smith concludes, but “this rule isn’t hard and fast, and context matters.”

Our context is clear: The United States is a Covid- and climate-battered country with a serious civil rights problem where the majority are held hostage by a minority of far-right ideologues determined to overturn abortion rights, environmental and public health protections, and the democratic process itself. Schadenfreude, as Nietzsche said, really is “the revenge of the impotent.”



But click through to the full story, and any self-congratulatory feelings are quickly replaced by horror. The relatively simple joy many felt watching Donald Trump, a superspreader of Covid-19 misinformation and vaccine skepticism, visibly struggling to breathe on the South Portico of the White House last year, has proven vastly different from witnessing the immense suffering of citizens influenced by the lies of Trump and his acolytes. While the unvaccinated are also contributing to more death and destruction, when they are struggling for their life, it’s clear they are victims—of a failing state, a death cult, a cadre of profit-minded puppeteers—as much as perpetrators. Up close, their painful demise is almost impossible to stomach.

In Republic of Suffering, Gilpin Faust writes that the Good Death became more important as the war continued and soldiers on both sides lost faith in the legitimacy of their cause. The “battlefield carnage” they witnessed made them “question both the humanity of those slaughtered like animals and the humanity of those who had wreaked such devastation.” That’s a good description of what we now call compassion fatigue—a type of traumatic stress first identified in helping fields like health care, firefighting, and education, but something any news consumer alive today can understand.