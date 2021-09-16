Nick Kristof for Governor

In their latest book, Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, Nick and Sheryl bring him back home to Yamhill, profiling some of the friends with whom he rode to school on the Number 6 bus as a teenager, and the ways in which their potential was thwarted by the vagaries of economic circumstance. One of them, Farlan Knapp, whose picture abuts Nick’s in the freshman yearbook, died of liver failure at the age of 51, after a “Dantesque journey through drugs, alcohol, crime, and family dysfunction.” Kevin Green, Nick’s fellow cross-country team member, was convicted of drug-related felonies and died at 54 when his organs gave out. This doesn’t even begin to enumerate the number of premature deaths in these two Yamhill families alone through three generations—all of them, in Kristof and WuDunn’s view, “deaths of despair” that are emblematic of the crisis in the American working class, whose members walk a tightrope from which they could tumble into disaster at any moment.

In a very genuine sense, Nick never really left his hometown of Yamhill. He and Sheryl have regularly returned to the family farm, which now produces wine grapes and cider apples instead of sheep’s wool and cherries, and where his mother still lives. His children, as he puts it, “become farm kids for the summer.” He has maintained close friendships in the town throughout his adult life, something manifest in the PBS documentary on Amazon Prime Video with the same title as the new book. He and Sheryl purchased their own property near the family farm in 1993.

The crisis of the American working class—characterized by stagnant wages, the disappearance of well-paying union jobs, and the lack of upward mobility—is also reflected in the withering of its social institutions, a phenomenon first identified by Robert Putnam in his 2000 book, Bowling Alone. Kristof and WuDunn tell us in Tightrope that the town of Yamhill once boasted a Masonic Lodge, an Odd Fellows secret society, a women’s association, a Veterans of Foreign Wars post, and a playful gossip section in the local weekly; although the four churches in town still stand, those other conduits for social intercourse have vanished. For evidence of the vital importance of social cohesion, the authors adduce the Roseto Effect, a concept from a study of a tight-knit Italian American community in Roseto, Pennsylvania, which found that, although its members were leading shockingly unhealthy lives—smoking, drinking, consuming vast quantities of fatty foods—their rate of heart disease was extremely low, an achievement attributed to the salubrious effect of the strong social bonds among them.