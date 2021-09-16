Nick Kristof for Governor

Nicholas Kristof, the New York Times columnist who may run for governor of his home state of Oregon next year, was born in 1959 and raised on a farm in Yamhill, a small town halfway between Portland and the Oregon coast. His parents were on the faculty at Portland State University, where his father, a refugee from Eastern Europe, taught political science, and his mother art history. He attended Yamhill Carlton High School, where he was chosen by his classmates as editor of the school newspaper and performed his first communitarian act, turning the paper into a community publication mailed out to every family in the neighborhood. A banner headline in the latter part of his senior year proclaimed that he had received a full scholarship to Harvard College. He took a year off before college to serve as a state officer with Future Farmers of America.

Kristof graduated from Harvard Phi Beta Kappa and went on as a Rhodes scholar to earn first class honors in law at Oxford. After studying Arabic for a year in Cairo, he joined the staff of the Times, serving as a correspondent in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Tokyo, adding Chinese and Japanese to his repertoire of languages. He and his wife, Sheryl WuDunn, won a joint Pulitzer Prize in 1990 for their coverage of the movement for democracy in China. As a roving Times columnist, he has focused on subjects like human rights abuses and economic deprivation. Former President Bill Clinton said of him: “There is no one in journalism, anywhere in the United States at least, who has done anything like the work he has done to figure out how poor people are actually living around the world, and what their potential is.”

In their latest book, Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, Nick and Sheryl bring him back home to Yamhill, profiling some of the friends with whom he rode to school on the Number 6 bus as a teenager, and the ways in which their potential was thwarted by the vagaries of economic circumstance. One of them, Farlan Knapp, whose picture abuts Nick’s in the freshman yearbook, died of liver failure at the age of 51, after a “Dantesque journey through drugs, alcohol, crime, and family dysfunction.” Kevin Green, Nick’s fellow cross-country team member, was convicted of drug-related felonies and died at 54 when his organs gave out. This doesn’t even begin to enumerate the number of premature deaths in these two Yamhill families alone through three generations—all of them, in Kristof and WuDunn’s view, “deaths of despair” that are emblematic of the crisis in the American working class, whose members walk a tightrope from which they could tumble into disaster at any moment.