The Severe Weather Event We Routinely Ignore: Poor Air Quality

The outdoors should be a solace. Outside is a place to take a quick break from work or school, or to spend a leisurely and restorative day. Many of us developed a particular dependence on the outdoors as we survived the pandemic. We grew more attached to our local parks and gardens. We learned how to identify more of our local birds and plants, and how critical nature was to our sanity. We took walks. During lockdown in February, the Wall Street Journal asked, “Is Two Hours Outside the New 10,000 Steps?” This may be particularly true for children—even before the pandemic, it could feel as if the whole point of parenting was to make sure your kid went outside—but getting outdoors is essential to mental health for adults as well. Bad air quality is like poor sleep; it robs us of so much that we need if we are to feel okay.

Miller writes indignantly of the friends around the country who ask if she plans to leave her home in Nevada City, California, a question she finds blinkered and insensitive, partly because most people can’t leave but also, it seems to bury a crisis shared by all of humanity in specificity and the logic of personal choices. I admit I used to speculatively plot my escape during the smoggier New York City months, probably as a way to contain my anxiety.

I’d wonder: Would my son be safer playing sports outside all summer if we moved to coastal Massachusetts? Canada? Iceland? How about the Faroe Islands? An archipelago I have never visited but enjoy on Instagram, the Faroe Islands enjoy excellent air quality and look like a nice place to telecommute if you’re not grossed out by fermented fish. Obviously, this line of thought is absurd. It isn’t public-spirited, and besides, escapism is doomed: A good friend of mine lives in Jackson, Hole, Wyoming, exactly the sort of place to which the privileged flee the cares of the plebian world -- and a place that has also suffered terrible air quality from the climate change-fueled West Coast wildfires this summer. There’s nowhere to go.