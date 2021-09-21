The Afterlives of E.M. Forster

Just as it is small to call Maurice a utopian experiment, it is small to say di Canzio only sought to offer us a view of Maurice and Alec through Alec’s eyes. By adding the character named Morgan to Alec, he places Forster into the imaginative world of his own novel. It was easier for critics to accuse Forster of writing the novel autobiographically—and making it seem less authoritative as a result—when less was known about his life. Homosexuality in the posthumous Forster critical narrative was powerful when hidden, and once public, seen as weakness. Di Canzio reunites Maurice with parts of Forster’s biography both close to Forster’s heart and missing from his fiction, even from Maurice—the courses he taught to working-class men after he finished up at King’s College as a student; the three years he spent in Egypt as a Searcher, interviewing the World War I wounded in order to find those who were still missing. But the radical queers Edward Carpenter and his lover, George Merrill, who inspired Forster to write Maurice not just with a touch, but with their very real relationship, connect both novels as well as Forster beautifully.

Alec is the product of a sexually sophisticated imagination, unlike Maurice, and so we find the lovers borrowed from Forster hard at it, so to speak, and in full enjoyment of each other. The originality of di Canzio’s novel flowers in its second half, when the lovers leave behind the private queer Eden they have made together and enter the hostile, outer world—the arena where their lives would have no meaning except as tools in a war between colonial powers, as intended. When World War I breaks out, the lovers enlist. They idealistically imagine they will not be separated in the army, but their different social classes mean they spend the next few years of the war apart—Alec as a private, and Maurice as an officer. In this way also, Alec is the kind of novel Maurice could never be, full of sex and war, death and torture.

Di Canzio’s descriptions of their experiences are harrowing, tender, brutal, and comic. A favorite scene is when Alec visits the legendary Parisian brothel, Le Chabanais, while on leave, and encounters pure lust in a way he hasn’t before, as well as the truth of the late King Edward VII’s preferences. He believes he is haunted by Maurice, who is missing and unaccounted for, and increasingly presumed dead. He writes Maurice letters, unsent, saved so as to be given to him once he is found, and they build his emptiness with a moving slowness before the war pulls him down like an ocean full of the drowned. He reaches the war’s end overwhelmed with loss, and while his wounds heal, he descends into despair and then loses himself in Southern France, near Marseilles, unable to go home to a land without Maurice. The writing here is the novel’s best. The question Maurice raised—is there anywhere these men can truly be together?—is made the more real, not the less, by the war and this novel.