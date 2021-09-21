The Afterlives of E.M. Forster

The tone in Forster’s “Terminal Note” is also important: The man hidden from his readers was in some ways the real revelation. The ease and familiarity with which he describes the novel’s inspiration—the moment when the philosopher George Merrill touched his behind is perhaps the most hilarious virgin birth story in modern history, and possibly the only funny one—this alone revealed him to his readers as never before. He’d hidden his sexuality on purpose, a security measure taken at a time when, as he points out in the note, “police prosecutions will continue and Clive on the bench will continue to sentence Alec in the dock. Maurice may get off.” Whether vociferous or mild, the critics who dismissed his novel and his coming out as of little importance did so despite presumably knowing all of this.

The “Terminal Note” also now seems like a facade of a kind, as the scholarship around Forster excavates the truths behind it. For whatever reason, Forster presented a novel he had worked on over decades as a novel he had written in one year. The note does not acknowledge that Maurice was written not only from 1913 to 1914, as Forster declares, but was in fact his most revised novel, nor does it describe his long friendship with the writer Christopher Isherwood, who tried to get him first to revise the novel so that it included sex scenes, and then to publish the novel while he was alive. The note’s story of how the novel appeared to him all at once also makes no mention of his private sex journal, undated and undertaken to understand his feelings, or his youthful study of a gay canon, such as he could find it. In her 2010 biography of Forster, A Great Unrecorded History, Wendy Moffat finds him reading:

A.E.W. Clarke’s Jaspar Tristram, H. N. Dickinson’s Keddy, Howard Overing Sturgis’s Tim, and the schoolboy fantasies of Desmond Coke, who published under the delicious pseudonym “Belinda Blinders.” There were defenses of homosexuality by J. A. Symonds and the Victorian sage Edward Carpenter. And there were the overtly sexual poems of Whitman, Michelangelo, and Shakespeare.

The early draft of the novel did not end on Clive’s estate, but set the lovers down in Edward Carpenter’s yard on their way to Forster’s beloved “greenwood.” In di Canzio’s Alec, that is where Maurice and Alec find shelter and mentorship, introduced by Alec’s teacher, “Morgan.” And so Forster arrives, set up as a historically correct character, into this novel, in a way Forster never did and never would in his own novels.

What seems to be Forster’s Great Silence, as I have come to think of it, beckons us in, if we love his fiction—the sense of the promise unfulfilled, of what never happened, conjures a powerful impulse to project onto it, and this began during his lifetime. The literary critic Lionel Trilling’s study of his published work, E.M. Forster—in which he defined and popularized the term “moral realism” to describe Forster, and found the path to his own great work, The Liberal Imagination—begins with the highest possible praise: “E. M. Forster is for me the only living novelist who can be read again and again and who, at each reading, gives what few novelists can after our first days of novel-reading, the sensation of having ‘learned’ something.” Published in 1943 and revised later in 1964 with a new introduction, it includes the speculation as to whether a future biographer would be able to explain Forster’s “possibly permanent retirement after the great success of his last novel.” At the time Trilling’s appreciation of his work appeared, Forster hadn’t had a new novel out in 20 years.