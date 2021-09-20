The Capitol Riot Sequel Was a Sad Media Circus

Emotions ran tepid as American discourse prevailed at the J6 rally in DC yesterday, for better or for worse. The expectation of violence, or any attempt the protesters made to do anything other to raise their homemade signs, or shout a bit, was quickly overpowered by encircling journalists and law enforcement, whose numbers matched those of the rallygoers themselves.

Four arrests were made during the 90 minute rally, and a knife and a handgun were seized by Capital police. The total number of attendees was about 450, and perhaps half of these were members of the media. The rally was organized by Look Ahead America, whose followers include white supremacists who were invited to air their grievances about the continuing legal circumstances of those who were arrested during the Capital insurrection on January 6th.

Photographer Mark Peterson covered both the January 6th insurrection and this more recent J6 gathering for The New Republic, and noted that this time, both the media and the Capital Police were well prepared.