What Will Democrats Tell Voters If They Screw This Up?

Most of the coverage of the Democrats’ current travails has focused on how factionalism between moderates and progressives could prevent Biden’s legislative agenda from ever being enacted. But it might be a good thing to set these divisions aside and consider what unites all Democrats: the need to minimize the damage to their majorities in 2022 and to reelect Biden two years after that. That’s three solid years of relentless campaigning. What do Democrats plan to say to voters during this time? What accomplishments will they cite as a reason for voters to keep them in power?

When we last checked in with the Democrats tasked with coming up with their midterm messaging, they were extremely concerned about polling that indicated they would lose their majorities in the midterms. Fortunately, they had a plan: a “messaging blitz” to tell voters about all the good stuff in President Biden’s legislative agenda. “Everything we are doing and everything we’ve talked about doing is incredibly popular,” said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee executive director Tim Perisco.

It sounds like a pretty good idea: Campaign on the popular stuff you’re passing? Sure, why not? The scheme hits a roadblock, however, if you don’t actually pull off the part where the popular stuff gets passed. And the trend since Perisco articulated his master plan has not been encouraging, as Democrats keep denying themselves the opportunity to actually enact the popular things that are central to their own reelection campaign messaging.