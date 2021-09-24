Stop Fretting About the Reconciliation Bill

Manchin as much as said this in his op-ed when he complained that the reconciliation bill was intended not “to solve urgent problems, but to re-envision America’s social policies.” Well, yes. Manchin wants to be seen as someone who’s reluctant to re-envision anything. So does Sinema. The imprecision of their opposition isn’t especially rational. It’s a matter of political positioning to please constituencies that aren’t especially liberal. For Democrats, the downside to winning Senate races in states where Trump either won (West Virginia) or nearly won (Arizona) is that you end up with senators who aren’t as liberal as their peers.

The same is true of the House’s so-called Trump Democrats. A wild card in the negotiations is the New Democrat Coalition, which claims 95 members—the same number as the House Progressive Caucus. These moderate House Democrats are pursuing a more diffuse agenda than the progressive House Democrats, so they pose less of a problem. But some of them succeeded in knocking out Biden’s proposed elimination of the “angel of death” capital gains loophole from the House bill, and three of them kept the Energy and Commerce Committee from approving Biden’s plan to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. The latter opposition can’t sensibly be called moderate, or even conservative; it’s just crudely, blindly pro-Pharma.

A mistake people often make when thinking about Congress is that it’s a place where deliberation takes place. It doesn’t, not even in the Senate, which President James Buchanan is said to have called “the world’s greatest deliberative body.” (As usual with famous quotations, the attribution is difficult to pin down.) Members of Congress don’t persuade one another; they seldom even listen to one another. What they do is count votes and make deals. That’s what the House and Senate will do about the reconciliation bill. When that happens, the same journalists who right now claim Biden’s presidency is in dire peril will pronounce the grand compromise a miracle. That won’t be true, either.