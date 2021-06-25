The Biden Administration Defends Yet Another Oil Pipeline

Line 3 is not a new pipeline; rather, it aims to replace a pipeline that has been around since the 1960s. Enbridge Energy, the Canadian company behind Line 3, went to the Obama administration in 2014 and the Minnesota government and applied for permits to replace the existing, dated infrastructure. But the new Line 3 pipeline would not be a like-for-like replacement; it would take a different route instead. Enbridge still wanted to transport the Alberta-based oil to Superior, Wisconsin, but it saw an opportunity to cash in on a new pipeline path without going through the full permitting process. Enbridge also wanted to increase the carrying capacity of its Alberta Clipper pipeline, a separate project, but did not want to go through the permitting process necessary to clear any new pipelines that cross the Canada-U.S. border. This graphic from the Twin Cities Pioneer Press shows how blatant the new Line 3 workaround would be.

Enbridge ended up getting the best of both worlds, as the Trump administration approved the Clipper permit in 2017 and gave the green light to the new Line 3 route in 2020. The Line 3 approval granted by the Army Corps of Engineers in November was challenged in court by the two affected tribal nations, the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, and two environmental organizations, the Sierra Club and Honor the Earth.

Tribal nations oppose it, and are calling for a full-throated environmental impact study, because the pipeline is a threat to their freshwater sources. The steel pipes are being buried four feet underground and are slated to cut through 200 bodies of water, including the Mississippi River. In an article on the pipeline’s looming threat to the Anishinaabe’s longtime cultivation of wild rice, Grist found that Enbridge pipelines caused 291 crude oil spills between 2002 and 2018, including in the old version of Line 3, which, in 1991, poured 1.7 million gallons into a (luckily frozen) Mississippi River tributary—the largest inland oil spill in U.S. history.