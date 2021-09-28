Is Biden’s Favorite Phrase a Sign of Urgency or Desperation?

When he did use the words, it was usually in a foreign policy context. There was a 2014 op-ed on trade in The Financial Times in which Biden stated, “The global economy is at an inflection point.” And in a 2015 speech in Atlanta, Biden talked about how the world stands at an “inflection point” comparable to the rebuilding of Europe after World War II.

The language of foreign policy is filled with tendentious phrases about “the movement of tectonic plates” and, yes, “inflection points.” And reading dozens of articles about global affairs and chatting with academic experts during his prepresidential years is probably how inflection points became embedded in Biden’s mindset.

Still, the term wasn’t one he trotted out regularly during his presidential campaign, with no mention in either of his debates with Donald Trump. But at two key moments during the 2020 campaign, Biden resorted to the inflection point construct. In his convention speech, offering a dramatic contrast to Trump’s hatred and vitriol, Biden declared, “America is at an inflection point. A time of real peril, but extraordinary opportunities.” And in his belated victory statement on the Saturday after the election, Biden likened the current moment to other presidential inflection points in American history: Lincoln in 1860, FDR in 1932, Kennedy in 1960, and Obama in 2008.

Once in the White House, Biden consigned inflection point to the rhetorical cupboard like a fancy plate only to be brought out for special occasions, usually involving foreign policy. In a mid-February address to the Munich security conference, Biden said, “We’re at an inflection point between those who argue that … autocracy is the best way forward … and those who understand democracy is essential.” In similar fashion, Biden used the term in his April 29 address to Congress to describe “competition with China and other countries to win the twenty-first century.”