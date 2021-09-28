Is Biden’s Favorite Phrase a Sign of Urgency or Desperation?

For Biden, “inflection point” has become his favored verbal method of grabbing people by the lapels and shouting, “There’s no going back—we’ve got to change.” Biden put it bluntly in welcoming Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the White House last week, “We are at an inflection point; things are changing. We either grasp the change and deal with it, or we’re going to be left behind, all of us.”

The president has also used this turn of phrase to describe the quest for racial justice. In June, commemorating the 1921 Tulsa racial massacre, Biden said, “At some point, there will be a reckoning, an inflection point, like we’re facing right now as a nation.”

Biden’s expansive view of inflection points both explains and justifies his far-reaching ambitions as president. It would have been tempting after the pandemic and the Trumpian threat to democracy to offer the nation the balm of restoration. That was certainly Biden’s initial approach, during the 2020 primaries, as he referred to his years with Barack Obama in almost every sentence. But Obama 2.0 morphed into something more expansive with the arrival of the pandemic, in March 2020. Now the surprise of Biden’s bumpy tenure in the White House is that the 78-year-old president believes that the old days are gone for good—and the challenge for the future is mastering the flux.