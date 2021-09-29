Can Pramila Jayapal Stare Down Manchin and Sinema?

“We want them to understand that for their proposal to pass—the one that they want us to pass—we have to have every vote,” Jayapal, who has been the sole chair of the caucus since January, said in an interview on Tuesday. “My approach to it has been, first of all, to be very clear early about what we wanted in the bill, what our priorities were, and what we were and weren’t willing to do. We have, secondly, been willing to compromise already. We have done that multiple times.”

She pointed out progressives had already agreed to a compromise—a $3.5 trillion package instead of the original $6 trillion. “And we’ve also compromised on voting for the infrastructure bill. So I feel like we have been really clear in what we want, but we’ve also recognized that there are compromises that have to be made, and we’ve already made a number of them,” Jayapal said.

Jayapal, along with Senator Bernie Sanders, is urging progressives to take a page out of the hard right’s playbook and take an all-or-nothing approach to these legislative negotiations. Either all congressional Democrats follow through with their promises, or Biden’s domestic policy agenda is done. “The progressive caucus has been very clear for three and a half months that we are not voting for one without the other,” Jayapal said.