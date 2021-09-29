Can Pramila Jayapal Stare Down Manchin and Sinema?

Pick any top Democratic lawmaker in Washington, and it’s a make-or-break week for him or her. For President Biden, the congressional negotiations this week will essentially decide whether key pillars of his domestic policy agenda become law or fizzle in Congress. For House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, this is the week when she will either remind all of Washington that she is the master of taming all the factions of her increasingly unwieldy caucus, or she’ll suffer a blow that will tarnish that reputation permanently. For progressives, this is the week when simmering tensions with moderate Democratic lawmakers, and especially Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, finally come to a head.



And for Pramila Jayapal, this is the week when she will cement herself as one of the most valuable leaders of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, who helped push through a historic legislative win—or she risks being seen as someone who had a hand in a historic Democratic self-own.

That’s because Jayapal, the Washington congresswoman who came to Congress in 2017, is urging progressives to stop at nothing to prevent moderates from eroding Biden’s expansive $3.5 trillion reconciliation package—the package progressives value more than the hard infrastructure deal moderates like. That’s her leverage—the 96 or so votes in the Congressional Progressive Caucus that she chairs. But Manchin and Sinema arguably have even more leverage—either of them could kill the reconciliation bill single-handedly. So in many ways, this drama comes down to the question: Can Jayapal stare down Manchin and Sinema?