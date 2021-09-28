Wait—Is Kyrsten Sinema About to Do Something Good?

If Wyden finds a way to rebate the carbon tax’s effect on the entire 98.2 percent of the public on whom Biden promised not to raise taxes, it will hardly be worth imposing the tax at all. Consequently, there’s a decent likelihood Wyden will exempt oil companies from any carbon tax the Senate Finance Committee proposes. (Maybe that political circumstance explains why the oil companies’ chief lobby group, the Petroleum Institute, recently said it would support a carbon tax.)

According to the Times, Wyden is contemplating a carbon tax of $15 to $18 per metric ton, rising gradually after that to some unspecified target. The Times quoted a study by Resources for the Future that found a carbon tax that started at $15 per metric ton and rose to $50 over the next decade could reduce carbon emissions by 44 percent over 2005 levels. But that study didn’t factor in the effect of rebates or a possible exemption for the oil industry. A murderer’s row of conservative Republicans, led by James Baker and the late George Shultz, proposed three years ago a much bolder carbon tax that started at $40 per metric ton, though they wanted regulatory concessions in return. (For a good review of carbon-tax proposals, I recommend this 2019 piece by Marianne Lavelle in Inside Climate News.)

In July, The Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer published an obituary for the carbon tax. Fully 3,589 economists, Meyer wrote, have pronounced a carbon tax “the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions.” (That’s up now to 3,623.) But citing George Washington University political scientist Nina Kelsey, Meyer pointed out that no country with a major fossil fuel industry ever instituted a carbon tax (or any other carbon-pricing policy, such as cap and trade). The sole exception was coal-rich Australia, which later repealed it. “We have done extensive polling on carbon tax,” Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta wrote in one of the emails Wikileaks published shortly before the 2016 election. “It all sucks.”

Maybe so. But I’m not ready to bury the carbon tax. The reconciliation bill probably won’t include any carbon tax at all. If it does, it probably won’t be a particularly great carbon tax. But the possibility still merits our attention. Time is running short, and we have to start somewhere.