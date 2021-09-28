Wait—Is Kyrsten Sinema About to Do Something Good?

Why a carbon tax? Because Sinema claims to be all about curbing climate change. In a rare September 23 interview with the Arizona Republic, Sinema talked up the climate change provisions in the infrastructure bill. “In Arizona,” Sinema told the paper,

we’re all too familiar with the impacts of a changing climate … from increasing wildfires to the severe droughts, to shrinking water levels at Lake Mead, damage to critical infrastructure—these are all the things that we’re dealing with in Arizona every day.… We know that a changing climate costs Arizonans. And right now, we have the opportunity to pass smart policies to address it—looking forward to that.

To judge from this interview, a carbon tax should be extremely, well, Sinematic. But Sinema is on record condemning the carbon tax as “detrimental to the United States economy,” and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, the Democratic caucus’s other problem child, is even less likely to support one because he represents a coal state. Manchin’s already griping about other climate items included in the reconciliation bill, including a “clean electricity standard” to move utilities toward renewable energy sources.

An unlikelier obstacle is President Joe Biden. Biden has pledged not to raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000. That was dumb, because people earning less than $400,000 comprise no less than 98.2 percent of the U.S. population, among them many people one may describe very accurately as rich. Nonetheless, that’s what Biden promised. And Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden told the Times that his marching orders from Schumer are not to violate Biden’s pledge in crafting a carbon tax.