Impeachment: American Crime Story Has an Unlikely Main Character

Clinton is somehow the most familiar and the most enigmatic of the central characters, and while it may take a beat for audiences to accept the British actor Clive Owen in the role of a universally recognizable Arkansan, things soon click into place. Owen is able to channel three of the forty-second president’s much-documented qualities: first, Clinton’s magnetic charisma, his infamous ability to look anyone in the eye and make them feel fully seen, which in the case of Lewinsky escalates to literal seduction; second, his cold-blooded, calculating political instincts, which enable him ruthlessly to discard Lewinsky the instant she becomes a liability; and third, the simmering competitive rage that compels him to fight for his presidency when a more sober-minded politician might have done the decent thing and resigned. The script for Impeachment also strongly implies that Clinton is guilty of all of the sexual misconduct alleged by Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford), Kathleen Willey (Elizabeth Reaser), and Juanita Broaddrick, all of whom are treated as credible accusers—and while none of the misconduct itself is actually shown on camera, Owen’s performance makes it all seem horribly plausible. The series is no right-wing hit job, and while liberal journalists have been getting more vocally critical of Clinton’s treatment of women over the past several years, this may be the first pop-cultural depiction in which Clinton comes off as not just incorrigible but also predatory.

Still, the central character in this story is neither Clinton nor Lewinsky but rather one of the great villains in recent American life, Linda Tripp, masterfully played by Sarah Paulson, who was also remarkable in the role of Marcia Clark in the O.J. miniseries. Tripp, the ostensible friend who secretly recorded her intimate conversations with Lewinsky about the affair and turned the tapes over to the special counsel investigating the Clinton administration, has always been the least sympathetic player in the whole scandal, and for good reason. Paulson’s challenge is to make Tripp interesting and to identify how she rationalized a personal betrayal so monstrous it transcends politics.

On a superficial level, Tripp recognized before most liberals did that Clinton had to be held to account for his unacceptable behavior, but her disapproval of that behavior was rooted neither in feminist solidarity with victims of sexual harassment nor in Christian moralism. Instead, Tripp’s core motivation seems to have been spite. Paulson’s Tripp is a bitterly divorced suburban single mother who frequently disparages her own appearance, which would later be lampooned by John Goodman on Saturday Night Life after the scandal broke, and her rage at Clinton is matched or surpassed by her rage at the women who attract his attention. A holdover from George H.W. Bush’s administration, Tripp is working, at the start of the series, under Clinton’s White House deputy counsel Vince Foster, just prior to his 1993 suicide (which is portrayed on-screen in the first episode, and which would subsequently become a focal point of right-wing conspiracy theories throughout the Clinton years). In the aftermath, she finds herself transferred to a sterile cubicle at the Pentagon, which she takes as a personal humiliation. Egged on by the amoral publicist Lucianne Goldberg (played by a scene-chewing Margo Martindale) to turn her West Wing gossip into a disposable tell-all memoir, Tripp sees the arrival of a similarly exiled Lewinsky at the Pentagon as her meal ticket. Her disingenuous extended performance of mentorship to the heartbroken 23-year-old is the kind of dramatic scenario that might seem contrived in fiction—much like the existence of the telltale blue dress she persuades Lewinsky not to have dry-cleaned—but you really can’t make this stuff up.