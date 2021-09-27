Alexandra Kleeman’s Not-So-Distant Dystopia

“This is the girl,” a character thinks to himself on the first page of Alexandra Kleeman’s latest, Something New Under the Sun, as he watches what turns out to be a paparazzi video of a blonde actress snapping, á la Britney Spears, under the pressure of surveillance. That this phrase will make most readers think of David Lynch’s 2001 Mulholland Drive, a movie about delusion in which terrible things happen to an actress, is presumably no accident. This novel, a Hollywood satire that is also a profoundly unsettling work of sci-fi eco-horror, certainly has Lynchian moments, a familiar air of Los Angeles menace.

The zen koan–like repetition of the phrase “this is the girl” in Lynch’s film, always in reference to a young star who is fated to be famous, is designed to help us see that “the girl” is not and has never been one person, but a role filled by a series of hot babes with outsize dreams. The actress in the paparazzi video in Something New Under the Sun, Cassidy Carter, is 26 years old and, because women in the industry are seen to age in dog years, already a tired veteran. She is a former child star, an insurance liability, a diva, very jaded, and continuously underestimated, so that she is not a million miles away from several real-life figures—Lindsay Lohan, say, or Miley Cyrus, or the aforementioned Spears—who have at one time or another been chewed up and spat out by the publicity machine.

The man watching the video is Patrick, a novelist whose work is being adapted for a film that Cassidy Carter will appear in, and a non-Hollywood civilian who is out of touch enough with celebrity news that he has never seen “the girl” before. “In a face rigorously conditioned to be beautiful,” he thinks, observing Cassidy furiously upending a whole bottle of detergent on the man behind the camera, “ugly feelings come as a violation of basic principles.” Ugly feelings, as he is about to learn, are not unheard of in the movie industry, even if they are usually shown off camera. Somewhat naïve about the position he will occupy in the production, he is vastly disappointed to discover himself working as a glorified P.A., driving Cassidy to and fro at her command as the sweltering L.A. landscape routinely catches on fire all around them.