Alexandra Kleeman’s Not-So-Distant Dystopia

As a writer, Alexandra Kleeman has traditionally excelled at satirizing the relationship between the individual, or the individual’s body, and the mores and technology of the future; if Something New Under the Sun resembles anything aside from Kleeman’s own previous work, it is a movie novelization of Cronenberg’s 2014 Maps to the Stars as written by Alissa Nutting. “Some people, a select but growing group, have evolved the ability to perceive money as a natural extension of their other sensory systems,” an assistant on the film set theorizes, a particularly Kleemanian touch in its suggestion of the merging of biology and capitalism. Similar themes appeared in her 2017 debut novel, You Too Can Have a Body Like Mine—cults, commercialism, the marketing of sinister products that may or may not have dangerous properties, et cetera.

In that book, a game show called That’s My Partner! saw players “sent into a pitch-dark room in which a number of completely naked people waited in the blackness, one of whom was their loved one. The clock would start, and then they would have three minutes to grope everyone they could get their hands on. When they found the person whose body they thought was their partner’s, they had to hold on to them and drag that person out of the room and onto the studio.” If the individual they chose was not their partner, the game’s rules decreed that they would part ways permanently, forfeiting the game and ending up alone in one fell swoop. It was the perfect conceit for a science-fiction novel set in the near future: close enough to what exists to feel entirely plausible, but dark enough to give the definite impression of a downhill cultural slide.

With that detail, Kleeman joked about the fundamental interchangeability of human bodies, the tremendous gulf between how much we think about the flesh we move around in and its actual significance and specialness. (You Too Could Have a Body Like Mine is, in addition to being sci-fi, also in some sense a novel about disordered eating.) Cassidy Carter, in one of the loveliest lines in Something New Under the Sun, calls herself “an individual who ha[s] clawed her way out of the realm of the temporary and into the sunshine of the real and lasting.” It is another self-delusion, overlooking the inconvenient fact that almost no celebrity becomes iconic enough to be “real and lasting” to the generations that succeed them, and the even more inconvenient fact that in this version of the world, there may be no more generations to remember movie stars at all. Her attempts to copyright her perfect nose job will not do much to ensure that anybody can recall what Cassidy Carter’s perfect nose job actually looked like when the world is underwater, or on fire, or some combination of the two. Far more likely is that Cassidy will stumble her way out of the pitch-darkness, after an undignified and frightening period spent being groped by perfect strangers, and discover that her life’s work had no meaning—that instead of open arms, she is met with catastrophe, finding herself ushered offstage into the wings not with a bang or with applause, but with a whimper of regret.