Free Steven Donziger

The judge who sentenced Donziger today, Loretta Preska, was hand-picked for the case by Judge Lewis Kaplan, who had initially found Donziger guilty of engaging in bribery and fraud to win the case against Chevron. (Donziger denied it.) Kaplan then charged him with defying court orders in the racketeering case Chevron brought against him but couldn’t oversee that trial himself. Preska, who did, has been closely affiliated with the Federalist Society, to which Chevron is a major donor. Kaplan additionally chose the private attorneys who would prosecute the racketeering case, from the corporate firm Seward & Kissel, which represented Chevron as recently as 2018. Kaplan praised Chevron and denigrated Donziger before assigning his Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, case, having called the oil giant a “company of considerable importance to our economy that employs thousands all over the world, that supplies a group of commodities, gasoline, heating oil, other fuels and lubricants on which every one of us depends every single day.”

As Andrew Fishman reported for The Intercept, top New York Democrats have deep ties to the law firms defending the company. Representative Jerry Nadler’s son is an associate at one such firm: Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. (A spokesperson for Nadler, who represents Donziger in Congress, said his son hasn’t had a role in the case.) Chevron-linked law firms have also given generously to party leaders, including Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. Fishman notes that Gillibrand and her PAC received $475,000 from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and that she used to work for another firm now representing Chevron in its fight against Donziger. Nadler himself has received $85,650 from another firm Chevron hired for the case. Chevron has spent $3.7 million lobbying Congress this year, largely on climate- and environment-related bills.

The rules in place to protect Chevron are simply much stronger than those in place to protect the planet, in no small part thanks to the amount of fossil fuel cash sloshing around Washington. How is it, after all, that a judge in New York can invalidate a ruling made in and about Ecuador? For all of the party’s sunny rhetoric about helping the environment, directly challenging the fossil fuel industry head on remains a third rail for all but a few Democrats in Congress; starting to unravel the thicket of rules that allows them to operate with virtual impunity around the world is almost unthinkable. In that context, a multinational oil company being held accountable threatened to set an uncomfortable precedent.