How to Help Poorer Oil Countries Survive Climate Change

Bigger companies are already adapting to investors’ environmental, social, and corporate governance, or ESG, pressures and preparing for “peak oil,” the point past which global consumption will irreversibly decline. Since 2018, U.S. and European “supermajors” such as BP, Chevron, Eni, Exxon, Shell, and Total have sold $28.1 billion in oil and gas assets, and they are preparing to dump another $30 billion onto the market. Across the industry, $140 billion in oil and gas assets are up for sale as many more companies scramble to free up capital and shift into alternative energy. (It should be noted, of course, that many of these companies are simultaneously funding politicians and policies to forestall serious climate policy and push “peak oil” ever further into the future.)

Wealthier kingdoms in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are likewise trying to figure out what to do if stronger environmental regulations overseas, lower alternative energy prices, and changing consumer preferences dry up demand for their oil. Recent estimates suggest that there are fossil fuels worth $900 billion today that will in fact never be extracted and exported and, in the coming years, will be considered worthless.

The issue has provoked an unprecedented debate in OPEC. Should the cartel keep the global supply of oil low to push prices (and profits) higher for as long as the world is buying oil? Or—breaking 61 years of OPEC’s profit-maximization strategy—should it actually pump more oil now, despite the lower prices that would entail, in order to monetize its reserves while it still can?