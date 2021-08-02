How to Help Poorer Oil Countries Survive Climate Change

Gabon, once a considerable oil exporter, has come upon a novel and sustainable way out of this oil-dependency trap. With 87,000 square miles of rain forest, which absorb 140 million tons of carbon per year, the West African nation has entered the burgeoning business of “carbon credits.” In effect, Gabon preserves its rain forests, calculates the amount of carbon these rain forests absorb, and sells the rights of its carbon absorption to foreign polluters—as many countries and companies are increasingly making carbon-offset pledges. At present, the African Conservation Development Group in Gabon is selling offsets worth $10 per ton (in contracts of 3 million tons per year), but the International Monetary Fund hopes global carbon prices will rise to $75 per ton by 2030—which would constitute a much-deserved windfall for the country.

This is not a perfect solution, given that Gabon’s carbon offsets require others to continue emitting carbon elsewhere. And carbon-offset programs are notoriously fraught with both equity and accounting difficulties: Figuring out a rigorous system for counting carbon offsets, preventing exploitation, and pricing them at increasingly high rates so as to discourage (rather than encourage) future emissions will be tricky. Yet any path to carbon neutrality likely includes large-scale offset programs, and it will be globally beneficial for countries like Gabon not only to escape dirtier paths to economic development but also to gain an enduring source of export revenue and foreign investment.

In recent years, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have similarly begun to monetize their rain forest preservation efforts through $50 million performance-based payments from the World Bank. With considerable natural capacity to absorb carbon dioxide as well, oil producers such as Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of the Congo, and others can also enter this industry. At some point, they’ll need to transition to getting paid by customers and investors, rather than by donors. Foreign governments and international organizations should help with that, providing the capital needed to get the industry off the ground.

It is difficult to identify many rich countries today that did not historically rely on fossil fuels for their development.

Greater technology transfer will also be necessary to provide low-income countries with alternative energy solutions and compensate for the state-of-the-art resources that oil investments once brought, Arezki has argued. While international organizations so far seem opposed to meaningful amounts of debt forgiveness that could provide a fresh fiscal start for the post-oil challenges ahead, they must at the very least promote greater access to global capital markets and craft smarter debt instruments (like Seychelles’s ocean-preserving “blue bond”) that support sustainable financial development. Increasing wealthy countries’ aid commitments, which have been stagnant at 0.7 percent of gross national income for 50 years, would also help.