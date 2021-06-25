How Tax Breaks for Fossil Fuel Companies Inflated Profits for Oil and Gas Drilling

What surprised them was just how far off their findings were from the government’s own estimate of how much these tax incentives are worth. In 2009, the U.S. estimated these subsidies were worth roughly $2 billion—less than one-tenth of what Erickson and Achakulwisut’s model shows. The difference, they explain, lies in the fact that these tax breaks are much less valuable to the U.S. than they are to companies, which use projected earnings to consider whether to go ahead with new projects. “It’s not that we’re doing it right and the government is doing it wrong,” Erickson says. “It’s a different perspective on how to value this benefit. One way to look at it is that the government has a very low discount rate for its own cash flow for taxes. They can get the taxes this year or next year and don’t really care that much either way,” he says. For companies, “the value comes from having cash sooner rather than later.”

The fossil fuel industry likes to argue that it doesn’t get any special treatment in the tax code, receiving only “ordinary deductions ensuring that companies are taxed only on real income.” But Erickson and Achakulwisut adopt a wide definition of industry-specific subsidies lifted from the World Trade Organization: “one that is only given to one company, or to a special group of companies.” In a 2015 self-assessment to the G20, the U.S. itself defined 16 tax benefits as producer-side fossil fuel subsidies, including those examined in the SEI report. The assessment finds that “like other oil and natural gas preferences,” allowing companies to expense intangible drilling costs “distorts markets by encouraging more investment in the oil and natural gas industry than would occur under a neutral tax system.” Even Pioneer Natural Resources—a major shale developer—noted in its 2012 annual report that eliminating the three subsidies Erickson and Achakulwisut consider could “defer planned capital expenditures if such changes accelerated the payment of taxes.” SEI estimates that those breaks could have boosted Pioneer’s expected project returns by $8 billion in a single decision-making year, mainly on projects in the Permian Basin.

Over the time period Erickson and Achakulwisut looked at, unconventional drilling came to dominate the sector. In the years since 2007, unconventional, capital-intensive methods like fracking account for most new projects, with overall spending averaging around $3 billion per field at the peak of the shale boom. “Because the average well cost was more, that meant [unconventional drillers] could have taken more advantage of the IDC subsidy,” Achakulwisut says, noting the inordinate benefits to high-cost production in shale fields in Texas and Appalachia. So while technological improvements certainly played a role, the fracking revolution owes no small part of its success to the serendipity of cheap credit—made possible by low interest rates—and extraordinarily generous fossil fuel subsidies that made it look like a more attractive prospect to investors with extra cash to throw around.