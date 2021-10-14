The Battle of Britain: The Fight for Churchill’s Shroud

In similar manner, the Amritsar massacre in the Punjab in 1919, when at least 379 Indians were killed by troops of the Raj, was denounced by Churchill in Parliament: “Frightfulness is not a remedy known to the British pharmacopoeia.” But not by Roberts, who defended the massacre for having restored order: “It was not necessary for another shot to be fired throughout the entire region.” No wonder that The Economist called this book “a giant political pamphlet larded with its author’s prejudices,” while Jacob Weisberg wrote in Slate a piece entitled “Bush’s Favorite Historian: The strange views of Andrew Roberts.” Apart from noting that the book was littered with obvious mistakes, Weisberg was startled by Roberts’s fanatical tone: “The fire-bombing of Dresden was ‘justified,’ the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki positive in various ways. The abuses at Abu Ghraib, Roberts writes, were of course overstated and resulted from ‘the fact that some of the military policemen involved were clearly little better than Appalachian mountain-cretins.’” And he concluded that “With this book, Andrew Roberts takes his place as the fawning court historian of the Bush administration.”

What even such critics failed to notice was that the thesis of that book is simply false. It purports to relate “the four world-historical struggles in which the English-speaking peoples have been engaged: the wars against German nationalism, Axis fascism, Soviet communism, and fundamentalist terrorism.” They may have been “engaged” in those struggles, but they didn’t win them. Kaiser Wilhelm II’s imperial Germany was defeated by the blood-sacrifice of the French army, and “Axis fascism” was defeated by the blood-sacrifice of the Red Army, with the English-speaking peoples playing a decidedly lesser part. Nor did those English-speaking peoples “fight Communism” together except once in Korea, but that was the first—and so far the last—war fought under the auspices of the United Nations, with French, Turkish, and Indian troops as well. British soldiers conspicuously did not fight in Vietnam, although President Johnson very much wanted at least a token British force.

But of course the whole point of that decidedly teleological book was the last struggle, against “fundamentalist terrorism.” As Weisberg said, Roberts was “present-minded in the extreme, returning at every stage of his narrative to justifications for Bush’s actions in Iraq. The neoconservatives who want to spread democracy in the Middle East are the heirs to compassionate Victorians who sought to civilize India, China, and Africa.” In one of his weirder passages, Roberts wrote that “Just as in science-fiction people are able to live on through cryogenic freezing after their bodies die, so British post-imperial greatness has been preserved and fostered through its incorporation into the American world-historical project.”

Again and again Churchill will say something shocking and we will be told that everyone else said the same.

Two years after his visit to the White House, and quite undaunted by events, Roberts was still insisting that “History will show that George W. Bush was right: Iraq has been a victory for the US-led coalition, a fact that the Bush-haters will have to deal with when perspective finally—perhaps years from now—lends objectivity to this fine man’s record.” He continued to write books on sundry subjects including Napoleon, whom he greatly admires, and then his Churchill biography. One reviewer thought his book the best one-volume life of Churchill, and another called it “a thousand pages of literary purgatory.” A more balanced view came from Gerard DeGroot, a professor at St Andrew’s University, writing in the London Times. He didn’t dismiss the book, but found it “more reportage than reflection,” and a work that “harks back to those relentlessly adulatory hagiographies produced immediately after the war.” Roberts’s basic technique was simple: Whenever Churchill did something admirable or said something noble, he was extolled; whenever he did something deplorable or said something ignoble, he was extenuated, usually by way of claiming that he was simply a man of his age. Again and again Churchill will say something shocking and we will be told that everyone else said the same. If he is right and virtuous, he is uniquely so, if he is wrong and repugnant, well, so was everyone else.