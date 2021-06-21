England Now Has a Junior Varsity Version of the Fox News Channel

In mid-April, Rupert Murdoch’s News UK announced that it would be scaling back its plans to launch a new television service in Britain, aimed at serving up right-wing opinion programming in the model of Murdoch’s enormously lucrative, world-historically destructive Fox News. “While there is consumer demand for alternative news provision, the costs of running a rolling news channel are considerable, and it is our assessment that the payback for our shareholders wouldn’t be sufficient,” News UK boss Rebekah Brooks said in a statement. “We need to launch the right products for the digital age.”

Watching GB News, the new right-wing British television channel that launched last week, aiming to fill the same void Murdoch opted to leave untended, it’s safe to say that the media mogul made the right call by pulling the plug on his own venture. Just one week in, the network’s nascent offerings are a scattershot mess: an unseemly cocktail of culture-war nonsense, astonishingly low production values, and none of the polish and discipline that turned Fox News into the engine of the American right. And yet, despite all that, the network still represents a nascent, unpolished threat to democracy.



Andrew Neil, the famed interviewer whose skewering of Ben Shapiro went viral in the U.S. a few years ago, tried his best to concoct a manifesto for the network he helped launch last week. GB News, he said, will “puncture the pomposity of our elites in politics, business, media, and academia and expose the growing promotion of cancel culture for the threat to free speech and democracy that it is.” At another point, he told viewers, “We are proud to be British. The clue is in the name.… We will not come at every story with the conviction that Britain is always at fault.”

