England Now Has a Junior Varsity Version of the Fox News Channel

Andrew Neil, the famed interviewer whose skewering of Ben Shapiro went viral in the U.S. a few years ago, tried his best to concoct a manifesto for the network he helped launch last week. GB News, he said, will “puncture the pomposity of our elites in politics, business, media, and academia and expose the growing promotion of cancel culture for the threat to free speech and democracy that it is.” At another point, he told viewers, “We are proud to be British. The clue is in the name.… We will not come at every story with the conviction that Britain is always at fault.”



This is the nut of GB News, at least in theory. The network will be an engine for the culture wars, a promoter of what it considers to be free speech, all in the name of fearless truth-telling—as long as the “truth” neatly aligns with a pro-British and anti-European point of view. The fancy-trousered in London and the bean-counters in Brussels have too much power; at GB News, however, all that makes British culture distinct will be protected and promoted. It’s a classic dog whistle: There will be nothing cosmopolitan happening here. Instead, GB News is all bulldogs, beans on toast, the 1966 World Cup, “MacDermott’s War Song” till we die. One can see the germ of what animates Fox News: You stoke the culture wars, cloak yourself in the flag, and assume an army of white, geriatric viewers who can’t stand the BBC will follow.



There is more than a hint of the hazily defined “economic populism” you see on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show or Marco Rubio’s citation-begging claim that the GOP is on the verge of becoming a “multiethnic, multiracial, working-class” party. “We will be more concerned with what will raise prosperity and create jobs in our left-behind towns than what some overprivileged and ahistoric students decide to hang on their walls in Oxford,” Neil, who is chairman of GB News, continued. Naturally, this gives the game away. GB News, like Fox News, is at present primarily concerned with what the overprivileged students are saying and doing. There is no economic agenda—or at least not one that could seriously be described as “populist”—and certainly not one aimed at benefiting England’s working class. The bet that GB News is making is that, as in America, unpopular economic policies can be sold to viewers by tying them to the culture wars and that Britons will accept a regular helping of grievance absolution in lieu of genuine economic uplift.

