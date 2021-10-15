The Story Behind Donald’s Bizarre Statement About Republicans Not Voting

It was under these circumstances that Lt. Michael Byrd, a U.S. Capitol Police officer, shot Babbitt. Byrd was exonerated after a thorough investigation. His actions may well have saved dozens of lives—including his own and the lives of fellow officers, the lives of Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress of both parties, and anybody else who happened to be working in the Capitol that day.

Why did Donald go out of his way to pay homage to a woman who died while committing insurrection against the government he ostensibly ran?

Why did Donald go out of his way to pay homage to a woman who died while committing insurrection against the government he ostensibly ran? On the one hand, he needs to normalize the events of January 6 as much as possible, because as the insurrection’s chief instigator, he is the guiltiest party. On the other, one of his most primal instincts, always, is to throw gasoline on an already roaring fire, to deflect and, in this case, keep his base engaged and ready to do his bidding while demoralizing the rest of us. As Zeeshan Aleem, an MSNBC columnist, put it, “The reality of the situation is that Trump doesn’t view Babbitt’s death as an extraordinary tragedy as much he sees it as an extraordinary opportunity.”

Two days later, Donald released a statement in which he essentially threatened to keep Republican voters from participating in the 2022 and 2024 elections if “we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020.” He then falsely claimed that this fraud has been “thoroughly and conclusively documented.” In other words, if his party is unable—by any illicit and illegal means necessary—to turn his humiliating loss to Joe Biden in 2020 into a “win,” he will take his toys and go home, Republican electoral prospects (including his own!) be damned.