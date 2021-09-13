Donald Trump Is Running for President, and It Will Be Just as Bizarre as Last Time

What was the weirdest thing that Donald Trump did on Saturday, the twentieth anniversary of 9/11? It is not immediately obvious. While the four other men who served as president during the twenty-first century attended ceremonies honoring the dead, Trump spent the day as only he could, which is to say he dawdled through the day in the crassest manner imaginable.

He recorded a video message for the Korean Unification Church—the religious cult better known as the Moonies and best known for its mass arranged marriages and strict regulation of its members’ sexual and private lives—in which he lavished praise on the organization, referring to it as an “inspiration.” He also bizarrely claimed that his election had magically brought peace to the otherwise volatile Korean peninsula. “Looking back today, it’s easy to forget how dangerous the situation was when I was elected,” Trump said. “Missiles were flying, nuclear weapons were being tested, and powerful threats were being issued every single day. Under my leadership, the United States adopted a policy of unprecedented strength doing more than any prior administration.”



Then, not to be outdone, he provided pay-per-view color commentary on a TikTok competitor for a fight—if you can even call it that—between a nearly 60-year-old Evander Holyfield and 44-year-old MMA fighter Vitor Belfort. Trump mostly talked with his co-commentator, excitable lackwit son Donald Jr., about the good old days, Holyfield’s once shockingly speedy punches, and Larry Holmes’s immaculate left jab. On Saturday, the 58-year-old Holyfield could barely punch and was roundly pummeled by his comparatively sprier opponent, in a match that should have been disallowed via the Geneva Convention.

