Donald Trump Is Running for President, and It Will Be Just as Bizarre as Last Time

For mainstream media outlets, which endlessly covered Trump’s 2016 campaign as a strange and (for them, at least) lucrative spectacle, Trump’s fitful public reemergence is something of a test. The former president remains the most important Republican in the country; the GOP, so hastily remade in his image, remains that way even now. If he chooses to run in 2024—and he now regularly previews his plans to do so and is building the exact kind of campaign organizations that prospective presidential candidates install in the lead-up to primary season—he will be the prohibitive favorite. Republicans have no clear challenger, and many of his potential successors are likely to bow out of the race rather than face him and risk damaging their standing in the Republican Party.



It renews an old conundrum. Trump is doing vile and odd things on a daily, if not hourly basis. Ex-presidents normally spend their time raising money for their presidential libraries and favorite charities. Trump’s predecessor seems intent on building a media empire of some kind. Ex-presidents don’t tend to raise much of a ruckus, but it’s the only way Trump knows how to live. His activities are inherently newsworthy and yet also, at heart, distractions or pseudo-events. But having ascended to victory thanks to media reliably covering his antics in 2016, it makes sense that he’ll try it again in 2024.



For the moment, the political sideshow he’s staging hasn’t really transcended their seriocomic boundaries. The press has remained focused on stories with more merit and public interest, whether it’s about the Afghanistan withdrawal or the Democrats’ effort to pass a budget and an infrastructure package. Trump has tried to make himself a part of these stories but seems to be struggling without his Twitter account offering him a regular opportunity to interject.

