Sports Reporting Is Broken

While every piece that Charania writes becomes a dogged adventure for his readers, it nevertheless takes very little time to realize Irving’s position is, at best, nonsensical. For one thing, job losses related to vaccine mandates are a recent—and still relatively rare—phenomenon that have only impacted a small number of people. Irving’s own decision not to get the vaccine long preceded their existence. Moreover, the “voiceless” are quite well represented. One need only turn on Fox News or listen to any elected Republican official speak for a couple of minutes to see that they have more than adequate representation. Besides, if this really was Irving’s rationale, he could have easily said so weeks ago and we could have put this matter behind us without several weeks of charades. Now Irving’s actions should be understood as a sort of trial balloon: the soft launch of a justification he had belatedly reached for not getting the vaccine into the P.R. sphere. In Charania, he found a credulous reporter who would serve as his mouthpiece—as long as it got him a “scoop” he could publish a few minutes before another reporter.



In fairness, this is Charania’s job. It’s a useless one, but his manner of reporting dominates the largest and most influential sports outlets—and, for that matter, news outlets—in the country. Charania is there to weasel his way into the confidences of powerful people and then push their viewpoints, however untruthful or far-fetched they may be, as news.



His prose style—and I’m using that term loosely—weirdly attests to this. Many of the strings of consecutive words Charania assembles, and that The Athletic’s editors seem willing to accept as English language sentences, make very little sense at all. Here is one representative example: “Irving has made more than $160 million over his NBA contracts and has a massive Nike shoe endorsement deal, so those who know Irving understand he is not driven right now by money, nor cares for inheriting more, but rather the stand for larger issues in his mind that need his support.” As part of an account that might make this story legible for readers, it is an utter failure. Where it succeeds, however, is the crazed way it loads as many P.R. talking points into one place—making it the ideal vehicle for shoveling his sources’ viewpoints into print. We haven’t learned a thing about Irving, but Charania gets to tout this balderdash as news for a few minutes before it ascends into the ether. He gets to be first, and his sources don’t face any critical inquiries. This is how the system works, and it sucks for almost everyone.

