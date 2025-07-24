Hulk Hogan Dies at 71 After Long Career in Wrestling and Racism
The pro wrestler has reportedly passed away.
Terry Gene Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, has died at 71. Audio obtained by TMZ indicates that the retired professional wrestler suffered cardiac arrest at his Florida home on Thursday morning.
His manager, Chris Volo, confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that Hogan died in his home surrounded by loved ones.
Hogan will be remembered for his flamboyance in the wrestling ring—but Mr. America also made notable forays into politics and forever altered the media landscape.
Who could forget Hogan’s speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention?
“When they took a shot at my hero, and they tried to kill the next president of the United States,” Hogan said, tearing off his outer layers to reveal a Trump-Vance tank top, “enough was enough, and I said, let Trumpamania run wild, brother. Let Trumpamania rule again. Let Trumpamania make America great again!”
Also during the 2024 campaign, the wrestler threatened to body-slam Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, also making fun of her biracial background.
And of course, back before the Trump era of American politics was in full swing, Hogan helped take down Gawker Media. After the publication leaked a sex tape of Hogan and a friend’s wife, the wrestler, bankrolled by ring-wing billionaire Peter Thiel, sued Gawker for $100 million in damages. The lawsuit eventually ended in a settlement that tanked the publication, in a significant blow to the free press.
This is a developing story.