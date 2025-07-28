Trump Caught Cheating at Golf in Embarrassing Video
The president has long been accused of cheating at golf. A viral video of him in Scotland backs up the claim.
Social media users are ridiculing President Donald Trump for appearing to cheat at golf during his trip to Scotland.
Trump’s ongoing trip—which will cost taxpayers nearly $10 million—includes visits to his two Trump resorts, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate a new 18-hole course at his resort in Aberdeenshire.
Just as the trip shows Trump disregarding the line between presidential duties and both pleasure and self-promotion, footage from his trip appears to show Trump flouting the rule that golfers “play it where it lies,” according to critics online. In the video, as the president slows to a stop in a golf cart, two caddies walk out in front of him, one of them discreetly tossing a ball behind him for Trump to play.
Many critics seized on the clip as evidence of Trump’s lack of integrity, on and off the golf course.
Among them was sportswriter Rick Reilly, whose 2019 book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump is an indictment of Trump’s golf game.
“Well I’m just personally very disappointed in him,” Reilly wrote on X in response to the video, adding, in another post, “His caddies also tee him up in the rough, toss his ball out of bunkers, and roll back six footers to him. How else is a 79-y-o fat guy supposed to win championships?”
Meanwhile, conservative users on X over the weekend heaped praise on Trump’s golf swing.