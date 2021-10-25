The Movies Within Movies of Bergman Island

Bergman was fascinated by his “double self”: a side of him that was “planned and very secure,” as he put it in a 1983 interview, and the “unknown” side of him that was “unpleasant … not rational … impulsive and extremely emotional.” This doubleness was a thematic constant for the director, who excelled at creating moral worlds inhabited by characters whose ostensible opposition was belied by perverse similarity. Think, most famously, of Elizabet and Alma in Persona (1966): patient and nurse, ill and supposedly not ill, although over the course of the movie that duality proves to be illusory. In Scenes From a Marriage (1974), the quietly opposed values of the titular married couple almost constitute an unconventional harmony. The doubles in Bergman Island are not quite so charged. Chris’s counterpart, perhaps, is in the screenplay she’s writing, which becomes a movie-within-the-movie. The screenplay’s main character, Amy, brought to life by Mia Wasikowska, is, like Chris, a filmmaker traveling to Fårö, albeit for a friend’s wedding. Josef, played by Anders Danielsen Lie, is the boy she clumsily fell in love with at 15 and has continued loving, from afar, ever since. Amy and Josef greet each other apprehensively, then passionately. Amy’s problem, as she tearfully tells Josef, is that she’s “in love with two men.” It’s not impossible to imagine that the other man is Tony.

Couples themselves, of course, are a kind of double. Hansen-Løve’s oeuvre explores how we live with the choices others have made for us, particularly when it comes to the big questions: love, self-creation, personal freedom. The romance between Amy and Josef is reminiscent of Hansen-Løve’s Goodbye First Love (2011), which follows a girl over the years as she struggles to untether herself from her first love. In Eden (2014), a young man realizes he will never be able to achieve his dreams. And in Things to Come (2016), starring the masterful Isabelle Huppert, a middle-aged woman ponders her personhood after her decades-long marriage is pulled from beneath her. Hansen-Løve’s films might begin with despair, but because they don’t shy from melancholy they are ultimately enlivening—earnest explorations of interiority that unravel a quotidian joy. This is especially true in Bergman Island, which never seems to lose its buoyancy. At one point, Chris asks Tony why Bergman’s films could not have had “more lightness, more tenderness,” and her criticism seems to describe Hansen-Løve’s approach.

Such tenderness is owed in part to Hansen-Løve’s patient hand. Bergman Island resists category, insisting neither on its fantasy nor its realism. Hansen-Løve said she was drawn to Fårö for its “magic”: In the film, mannequins blink, wooden ducks quack, drawings animate themselves. The plot oscillates, seemingly at whim, between Chris’s story and that of her fictional creation, Amy. Throughout, Bergman Island has a kind of infectious insouciance about its own form. Hansen-Løve is little concerned by literalism, either in the movie’s form or in her characters’ dialogue. Like many of the her previous films, this one is rich in conversations that come alive as mini-dialectics about art, romance, meaning. Hansen-Løve, the daughter of two philosophy professors, once said that cinema was her version of philosophy: It was her “search for wisdom, a search for good and for beauty.” If the preoccupations of the characters in Bergman Island sometimes feel inscrutable, it’s because the fundamental problems they wrestle with—selfhood, art, love—are interminably more so.