The Movies Within Movies of Bergman Island

At the beginning of Mia Hansen-Løve’s latest film, Bergman Island, a couple cannot decide which Ingmar Bergman film to watch. “I want a nice Bergman,” implores Chris, played by the quietly willful Vicky Krieps. Neither can the couple, two filmmakers working on separate projects, agree on what to make of the legacy of the late Swedish director. Chris asks Tony, played by a brusque Tim Roth, about the six women who raised Bergman’s nine children: Could the man have been the director he was if he were a woman? Tony dismisses the counterfactual; Chris scowls. Opening with discordance, Bergman Island is a portrait of romantic doubt that swells to existential proportions. Chris is deeply enmeshed with her partner, yet she longs to be independent as a person and as an artist. If the film is an homage to Bergman, it is to his prodigious ability to excavate the human as a creature of need, entangled in desires that seem to contradict one another.

Chris and Tony have traveled to Fårö, the island that was once muse and home to Bergman, for a writing retreat. On the island, Tony, the more established filmmaker of the two, is quickly greeted by attention from media and fans alike. Chris, who is only just writing her first screenplay, observes from the sidelines. Even surrounded by the beauty of Fårö, she finds it difficult to work. If writing is so painful for her, Tony suggests with a clinical pragmatism, why not just become a housewife? Although she never articulates it, Chris finds painful Tony’s seeming inability to respect her art as much as his own. Her pain manifests as scorn: She abandons Tony on a day he had planned for the two of them to explore Fårö together, and contempt starts to infuse her interactions with him. One evening, in bed, she turns away and begins to weep. Confused, Tony tries to ask what’s wrong: Is it the screenplay? Does she miss their daughter? Is she homesick? With each successive question, Chris crumples more: If only Tony were able to realize why.

Bergman was fascinated by his “double self”: A side of him that was “planned and very secure,” as he put it in a 1983 interview, and the “unknown” side of him that was “unpleasant…not rational…impulsive and extremely emotional.” This doubleness was a thematic constant for the director, who excelled at creating moral worlds inhabited by characters whose ostensible opposition was belied by perverse similarity. Think, most famously, of Elizabet and Alma in Persona (1966): Patient and nurse, ill and supposedly not ill, although over the course of the movie that duality proves to be illusory. In Scenes from a Marriage (1974), the quietly opposed values of the titular married couple almost constitute an unconventional harmony. The doubles in Bergman Island are not quite so charged. Chris’s counterpart, perhaps, is in the screenplay she’s writing, which becomes a movie-within-the-movie. The screenplay’s main character, Amy, brought to life by Mia Wasikowska, is, like Chris, a filmmaker traveling to Fårö, albeit for a friend’s wedding. Josef, played by Anders Danielsen Lie, is the boy she clumsily fell in love with at 15 and continued loving, from afar, ever since. Amy and Josef greet each other apprehensively, then passionately. Amy’s problem, as she tearfully tells Josef, is that she’s “in love with two men.” It’s not impossible to imagine that the other man is Tony.