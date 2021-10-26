If the G20 Can’t Even Agree to Phase Out Coal, We’re Well and Truly Screwed

The United States has been loath to join a push by Italy and the United Kingdom for coal phaseouts at home and abroad, across the G20. China pledged in September to stop financing coal projects abroad, although the country has ramped up coal-fired power generation in recent months after catastrophic flooding inundated mines in one of the country’s biggest coal-producing regions. With an eye toward Glasgow, China also said this week that it would look to meet 80 percent of domestic energy demand with non–fossil fueled sources by 2060.

There is no historical precedent for the rate at which coal, oil, and gas need to decline to meet the 1.5 degree target set out by the Paris Agreement, according to an analysis published in the journal One Earth of fossil fuel use declines in 105 countries between 1960 and 2018. The same study found that the 30 countries that have pledged a coal phaseout as part of the Powering Past Coal Alliance are planning mostly to travel smoothly along the path of existing declines. The difficulty of even getting off coal—which is already trending downward—should cast some doubt on how serious the rest of these nations’ net-zero plans are.

Transitioning off oil and gas will be much harder than ditching coal. The 2020 U.S. Energy and Employment Research found there are 75,500 jobs nationwide connected to the coal sector, compared with 891,500 in oil and natural gas. Gas jobs grew by as much as coal jobs declined the same year, and gas now employs more people overall and holds much more sway over national politics. While coal has been an important productive input and power source for industrializing economies, oil revenues account for the vast majority of public budgets in several countries, with no clear alternatives on offer. They account for 40 percent of Iraq’s gross domestic product, for instance, and furnish 97 percent of that country’s public budget. In Libya, oil accounts for 44 percent of GDP and 80 percent of public budgets. As is true of many oil-producing countries, both nations face extreme risks from rising temperatures caused inordinately by the U.S., magnified by volatile political situations that U.S. foreign policy has played a key role in creating. And fossil fuels can harm people more directly, beyond their climate and geopolitical risks: A Harvard University study found fossil fuel burning was responsible for one in five deaths worldwide in 2018 through particulate pollution in the air.