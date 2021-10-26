If the G20 Can’t Even Agree to Phase Out Coal, We’re Well and Truly Screwed

World leaders can’t even seem to pick the lowest hanging fruit of the energy transition. Coal-fired power generation is set to increase this year for the first time since 2014, thanks in large part to higher-than-average methane gas prices. The U.S. Energy Information Administration does expect coal use to decline by 5 percent next year as retirements continue, but that isn’t nearly fast enough. The UN-backed Production Gap Report, released last week by a team led by the Stockholm Environmental Institute, finds that world governments still plan to produce 120 percent more coal than is consistent with keeping warming below 2 degrees Celsius, and 240 percent more than is consistent with capping warming 1.5 degrees. By 2040—when as much time will have passed from today as between now and the release of My Big Fat Greek Wedding—governments will have produced 540 percent more coal than is consistent with keeping warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In what may well be a preview for the UN climate talks kicking off in Glasgow next week, the world’s wealthiest and most polluting nations are already balking on their earlier rhetoric about getting off coal, opting instead for a more limited goal of ending overseas financing for coal projects, eventually. Last week, Bloomberg reported that preparatory talks for the G20’s summit this coming weekend in Rome ended in a stalemate on whether to try to limit warming to 2 degrees or work toward net-zero. As a reminder, the Paris Agreement—the document world leaders will try to figure out how to implement at COP 26 next week—doesn’t mention fossil fuels at all.

The U.S. has been loath to join a push by Italy and the United Kingdom for coal phaseouts at home and abroad, across the G20. China pledged in September to stop financing coal projects abroad, although the country has ramped up coal-fired power generation in recent months after catastrophic flooding inundated mines in one of the country’s biggest coal-producing regions. With an eye toward Glasgow, China also said this week that it would look to meet 80 percent of domestic energy demand with non-fossil fueled sources by 2060.