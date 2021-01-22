Kill Coal to Save Lives

On Tuesday, the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled that the Affordable Clean Energy rule—the Trump administration’s attempt to relax (or rather, erase) standards for carbon dioxide emissions from coal and natural gas power plants—was unlawful, as it was based on a “fundamental misconstruction” of the Clean Air Act. Given that former President Trump’s Department of the Interior spent the past four years pursuing a campaign of deregulation and corporate land grabs, the decision by the court was heralded as a pre-inauguration gift for the Biden administration.

The appeals court’s ruling means that the new administration will have the opportunity to move ahead with regulation of the coal and natural gas industries without having to entirely redraft the Republicans’ now-vanquished archaic codes. Biden’s cabinet will be able to adopt the principles of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan (CPP), which required power plants to reduce their emissions by 32 percent by 2030—a number that was designed to effectively force the closures of dozens of remaining coal plants in the U.S. Compare this to the absurd ACE standard of 0.7 to 1.5 percent and it should be fairly clear how momentous this ruling was for climate change, given that power generation currently sits as the second-highest contributor in the U.S.

But it’s important to note that the court’s decision was not just a gift for Biden and D.C.’s climate policy wonks. By reversing a policy designed to prolong the steady decline of the coal industry, this decision may also offer relief to countless communities that have been coerced into calling these plants neighbors for decades. Look closely at any one of the number of coal plants that still litter America’s landscape and you’ll likely also find a trail of community-wide health scandals, all typically swept under the rug in the name of economic contributions. Whether the court meant to or not, its ruling won’t just be seen as a political victory that will move us closer to hitting long-term emissions goals; it will also quite literally save lives.