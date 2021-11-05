Climate Change Is Killing My Old Summer Job

While seed corn makes up less than one percent of the corn grown in the U.S. by acreage, commercial field corn exports rely on these hybrid seeds, making detasseling an essential part of the $75 billion industry. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts even declared an official “Detasselers’ Recognition Day” in 2019. Without detasseling, there are no hybrids. Even a small change to the process can have massive unintended consequences on the rest of the industry.

In 2015, two years after I stopped detasseling, Indianapolis experienced one of the wettest summers on record since 1875. The severe rains and flooding that hammered the fields pushed the entire season back, as the soil was too saturated to hold the seeds. Some farmers were forced to wait until early June to begin planting their field corn, two months later than normal. The crops that had already begun to mature started to die: An oversaturation of water in the soil depletes the oxygen supply after only 48 hours. Without it, the shoot is unable to take nutrients from the roots, photosynthesis is inhibited, and the plant becomes more susceptible to rot. The flooding and delays resulted in the destruction of some farms’ entire crops, with more than half a billion dollars lost in corn and soybean production in Indiana alone.

This wasn’t an isolated incident. In 2012, a heat wave with multiple 100-degree days dried out corn crops across the Midwest, which slowed or even halted the pollination process altogether. This year, excessive winds flattened whole fields of corn already weakened by other stressors. In places where the soil was excessively moist, the wind was able to pull the roots out of the ground. A report from researchers at Purdue University predicts that, because of climate change, “heat stress and a doubling of water deficits are expected to reduce Indiana corn yields, for current varieties, by 16 to 20 percent by mid-century.”

According to the Purdue report, Indiana has steadily become warmer and wetter. “Mid-century temperatures during Indiana’s growing season, defined as the period from May 1 to Aug. 31, are expected to increase by about 6 to 7°F.” While this has long term damage to crops on its own, it also leads to more extreme weather events.