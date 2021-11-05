Climate Change Is Killing My Old Summer Job

The season started in July, right at the end of summer vacation. Every day at 5:30 a.m., I would walk to a parking lot half a mile away from my house to climb aboard a repurposed school bus. Everyone was given a hat with a mesh lining along the front and was encouraged to wear long sleeves to help shield our arms from the sharp edges of the corn leaves, but I would still return home with a few new scrapes. In the morning, the moisture from the dew would build up along your clothing, sticking to you like a wetsuit. When the sun finally came above the stalks, it would feel like you were boiling alive.

During my second year of detasseling, a heat wave—no doubt exacerbated by climate change—caused the Indianapolis area to reach the hottest recorded temperature for June in almost 60 years. If we were lucky, it would be cloudy for a day or two instead, but if it rained, we would keep working until the supervisor saw lightning. If enough tassels were found in a field we had already detasseled, everyone would have to go back through and recheck their rows.

We worked mostly on foot, especially in the morning. The ground could be too muddy to run a personnel carrier, the large machines with metal baskets on the side that workers could stand in. If you were allergic to pollen, like I am, your lunch break would include a few Benadryl and a Red Bull to combat the drowsiness. We were paid the federal minimum wage of $7.25, but the attrition of workers was so intense that they would offer you a bonus of 25 cents per hour if you never missed a shift.