These sins of omission also enable the same short-sighted politics from which meteorologists claim to stand apart. Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, embodies this strategy of slow-motion mass suicide. Manchin “has long acknowledged the impacts of climate change in West Virginia,” according to his spokesperson. He also just happens to be opposing a clean electricity program that, in the words of The New York Times , “may be the last chance for Congress to reduce planet-warming emissions before the effects of climate change become catastrophic.” It cannot be stressed enough that our system of governance is so broken that one man representing 0.5 percent of Americans stands between the U.S. and mitigation of an existential threat. But Manchin’s behavior mirrors the commonplace cognitive dissonance at the center of so much mainstream climate discourse.

Some may say that, in the case of climate change, politics only gets in the way. It’s certainly true that “our strong frames of political polarization continue to impose their overwhelming filters on the information we receive and dominate our opinions on climate change,” as climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe wrote in her newest book, Saving Us. But it’s still possible for public sentiment on climate change to move, and for the end result to be the decisive political action we need. Consider, for example, the latest America in One Room Survey, which polled a national sample of 962 Americans on their climate and energy positions before and after they attended an event to deliberate on relevant policy. While the control group’s attitudes hardly fluctuated, the attitudes of those participating in the event moved on 68 of 72 questions, including a bump from 63 to 75 percent on the need for net-zero emissions. Change, in other words, is still possible, it just doesn’t get far without good information, compelling storytelling. and healthy debate—the very things that passive news consumption and a hard and fast divide between weather and climate prevent.

It’s easy to see why climate change as a siloed story—a special report cordoned off from the weather overhead—holds such an appeal. For those of us concerned about the impending apocalypse, global warming is everywhere. It is an unfathomable hyperobject, a shadow world that stalks my walks through New York City, slicing through a sunny day with questions like, how high will the waters one day rise—above my ankles, above my head, above the buildings across the street?

But for TV news consumers, climate change takes up just a cumulative 112 minutes a year, according to a 2020 Media Matters analysis of nightly news and Sunday morning political programming on ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. While Fox Weather may yet prove its commitment to climate coverage, everything from the Sunrise Movement’s momentous hunger strike currently underway outside the White House down to the most basic linkage between the West Coast bomb cyclone and the anthropogenic climate change fueling it was available for coverage on launch day. These stories are the real eye of the storm.