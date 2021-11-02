The U.S. Is Not a Climate Leader

That may be a clarifying way to kick off the most important climate talks since the Paris Agreement was forged in 2015: with the realization that, if the world is to keep from warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), it will likely have to do so without—or even over the opposition of—the U.S. “Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres told the same gathering Monday. “Either we stop it—or it stops us. It’s time to say: enough.”

Saying “enough” to fossil fuels, though, has never been part of even the most ambitious articulation of Biden’s climate agenda.

Saying “enough” to fossil fuels, though, has never been part of even the most ambitious articulation of Biden’s climate agenda. Like other leaders of major oil- and gas-producing states, Biden’s chief talking points on the industry have been about mitigating and removing its emissions—not reckoning with the fact that its very existence is a grave threat. Study after study has shown that a growing, thriving fossil fuel industry simply isn’t compatible with a livable planet—let alone what are now almost unfathomably ambitious 1.5 degree Celsius targets, however much methane emissions happen to be regulated.

“The supposed leader of the free world is still an oil and gas president,” said Jean Su, director of the Energy Justice Program and senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, who’s in Glasgow for the talks. She pointed to the range of actions Biden could take virtually overnight to stem the flow of fossil fuels abroad, like ending fossil fuel leases on federal land, canceling Line 3, and declaring a climate emergency so as to reinstate the 40-year-old crude oil export ban the Obama administration lifted in 2015. Biden yesterday referenced the need for a “sprint” to cut emissions in half but a marathon to transform the energy system. “If we’re talking about his own analogy,” Su told me, “Biden hasn’t even started the race. Without doing that most primary and basic climate action, we can’t start sprinting at all. By failing to act on the fossil fuel extraction agenda, he’s committing climate atrocity. It’s beyond climate denial.”