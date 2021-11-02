The U.S. Is Not a Climate Leader

“We can keep the goal of limiting global warming to just 1.5 degree Celsius within our reach, if we come together, if we commit to doing our part, of each of our nations, with determination and with ambition,” Joe Biden told the World Leaders Summit gathered at the U.N. climate talks, COP26, in Glasgow on Monday. Back home, the United States didn’t appear to be on the verge of doing any such thing.

Biden had hoped to bound back into the Paris Agreement portraying the U.S. as a climate leader. He wanted to come to Glasgow armed with a reconciliation bill chock full of climate spending. Two days in, he still hasn’t got it. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, meanwhile, gave a defiant press conference Monday expressing his willingness to tank the whole thing if progressives don’t pipe down, pass the much smaller and less climate-friendly bipartisan infrastructure bill, and strip whatever Manchin doesn’t like—which includes most climate provisions—out of the reconciliation package. Centrist House members are also grumbling about the cost. Right now, the U.S. isn’t even close to pulling its weight in the climate fight.

That may be a clarifying way to kick off the most important climate talks since the Paris Agreement was forged in 2015: with the realization that, if the world is to keep from warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), it will likely have to do so without—or even over the opposition of—the U.S. “Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres told the same gathering Monday. “Either we stop it—or it stops us. It’s time to say: enough.”