Playing Nice With the Fossil Fuel Industry Is Climate Denial

The American automobile industry, specifically Ford and GM, have known for over half a century about the threat their products posed to the habitability of the planet. They responded by funding climate denial. The Biden administration is offering these companies free advertising and voluntary incentives to change course. That isn’t treating climate change as a crisis so much as a business opportunity for its favorite sectors.

Simply subbing out every fossil fueled vehicle on the road now for EV Hummers and F-150s won’t fix the transportation sector. The country will have to also build charging infrastructure, which gets only token funds in the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Electrified public transit will need to be radically scaled up by offering rapid bus service, train lines, and shared vehicles to millions more people. Cities will need to be designed so that many more people can live closer to where they work and send their kids to school, with protected bike lanes so they can get around. That means investing in green public housing, which will thankfully looks like it will get some funding in the reconciliation package. But it also likely means going after real estate empires blanketing major cities with luxury buildings that serve as glorified safety-deposit boxes for oligarchs. And funding Amtrak adequately also means doing battle with freight companies that try to block new passenger lines. That’s before you even get to the need to power the electrical grid with clean energy, so that electric vehicles are truly low- or zero-emission.

Decarbonization is fundamentally a planning problem. The U.S. (among other rich countries) has grown allergic to planning, at least in the areas that might help reduce emissions. Even in the places where it’s most bullish, like EVs, the best the administration can imagine are tweaks around the edges. American policymakers aren’t even picking up the tools that have served us in the past. Decades of public policy have hollowed out the kinds of administrative expertise that carried out the New Deal and the war mobilization that followed it, where federal agencies closely regulated the prices of key commodities, nationalized important factories, and created industries virtually whole cloth to feed the war effort. Just plowing money into existing programs—the only thing reconciliation can really do—won’t make those programs more functional, or empower their employees to think expansively about their role in solving the greatest challenge humanity has ever faced. Neither can it euthanize the fossil fuel industry.

The physical reality of climate change doesn’t make the politics surrounding it any easier. Thanks to the decades-long push to drag the U.S. political spectrum to the right, any reasonable solutions for dealing with the climate crisis seem all but impossible here. Realistically, at this point, climate leadership will have to come from elsewhere. Whatever climate spending Democrats can eke out of reconciliation is certainly welcome. But something’s gotta give at a much larger scale. The planet we’ve known already is venturing into “unprecedented” territory. Our politics should too.