Can Michelle Wu Save Boston?

Jeff Rosenblum, an urban planner specializing in transportation, sees the Green New Deal as a meeting point for groups and communities that have been historically siloed from one another—often by systemic forces such as redlining and car-centric transit design. “Right now, there are not a lot of good connections between people who are good thinkers and activists around housing, and people who are good thinkers and activists around transportation,” Rosenblum told me earlier this week. “That is starting to grow, and I think the Green New Deal that Michelle Wu has introduced gives these two groups an opportunity to figure that out, under the auspices of climate.”

Rosenblum pointed to precedent in Boston’s People Before Highways movement of the 1960s, wherein a multiracial coalition of environmental and labor activists stopped the state from erecting a 12-lane highway through residential neighborhoods. But the activists didn’t just stop the highway: They also pressured then-Governor Francis Sargent to secure federal funding for public transportation development, such as extending Boston’s subway lines.

While Wu can now boast a national roster of endorsements , Boston activists say her team solicited plenty of local input. “Michelle’s policy team came to us multiple times and said, ‘What are your priorities, and how can we work together to meet them?’” said Jonathan Waldmann, an organizer with Sunrise Boston. “We have a lot of policy proposals, whether it’s about affordable housing or heat islands. I think in a solid partnership, we’re able to voice those concerns to Wu’s team once she’s in office and, ideally, she’s able to translate them into legislative action.”



Unlike prior Boston mayors, Wu’s journey didn’t begin in Boston. The daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, Wu grew up on Chicago’s South Side. While a U.S. Presidential Scholarship took her to New England and Harvard College, she returned to Chicago to raise her younger siblings when their mother’s mental health began to decline. Wu used some of her savings to open a tea shop that her mother might be able to run. But dealing with the bureaucracy of Chicago’s municipal government, as a caregiver and a small-business owner, forced Wu to move the family to Boston, where her mother received better health care. Wu there enrolled in law school—she would later serve as the constituency director on her former law professor Elizabeth Warren’s 2012 Senate campaign.