Can Michelle Wu Save Boston?

While Wu can now boast a national roster of endorsements , Boston activists say her team solicited plenty of local input. “Michelle’s policy team came to us multiple times and said, ‘What are your priorities, and how can we work together to meet them?’” said Jonathan Waldmann, an organizer with Sunrise Boston. “We have a lot of policy proposals, whether it’s about affordable housing or heat islands. I think in a solid partnership, we’re able to voice those concerns to Wu’s team once she’s in office and, ideally, she’s able to translate them into legislative action.”



Unlike prior Boston mayors, Wu’s journey didn’t begin in Boston. The daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, Wu grew up on Chicago’s South Side. While a U.S. Presidential Scholarship took her to New England and Harvard College, she returned to Chicago to raise her younger siblings when their mother’s mental health began to decline. Wu used some of her savings to open a tea shop that her mother might be able to run. But dealing with the bureaucracy of Chicago’s municipal government, as a caregiver and a small-business owner, forced Wu to move the family to Boston, where her mother received better health care. Wu there enrolled in law school—she would later serve as the constituency director on her former law professor Elizabeth Warren’s 2012 Senate campaign.

Elected to Boston’s city council in 2013, and eventually becoming Boston’s first Asian-American council president, Wu led the charge to regulate short-term Airbnb rentals in the city, on the grounds that they were driving up rent prices by taking housing stock out of Boston’s tight market.* She also advocated for making Boston’s public transit system fare-free—to curb car traffic and vehicular pollution but also to put more places of commerce and recreational spaces within reach of lower-income communities. It’s a concept that Boston is now piloting, with a free bus route servicing the multiracial working-class neighborhoods of Mattapan, Roxbury, and Dorchester.