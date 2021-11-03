After the Virginia Disaster, the Democrats Better Get to Work

First—actually, about first through fifth—they cannot let themselves be dragged into an endless intra-party debate about what they should do about critical race theory. This is the kind of thing the Democrats get sucked into, or suck themselves into, time and time again. Don’t do it.

This result in Virginia is a disaster, yes, but it doesn’t mean they should panic about this new wedge issue. Back in July, Reuters-Ipsos did a poll on all this and found that majorities, across party lines, think high school students should be taught about the history of slavery and racism. Among Democrats, 86 percent supported teaching about slavery, and 85 percent the history of racism. Among Republicans, those numbers were 73 and 58 percent. I’ve seen other similar polls that align with these findings.

In other words, in calmer contexts than media-intensive gubernatorial races, people have sane views on this topic. That doesn’t mean Democrats should go around making this their central issue. But it does mean they shouldn’t panic about it. What they should do about these issues is simply not utter stupid sentences at debates. Just say something that sounds balanced and reasonable and strikes some kind of bland middle ground, and then change the subject. I’ve read of cases where anti-racist instruction has gone over the top. It really should not be that hard for Democrats to say something like they support a thorough and true teaching of American history but oppose instruction that teaches that all white people are active accomplices in this country’s racial sins.

But after that, what should they change the subject to? Another big lesson: not to Donald Trump. Running against Trump when Trump is in retirement (for now) just doesn’t yield enough dividends. It’s crazy, but people’s memories are that short. Trump just not taking up space in people’s brains the way he once was. And Youngkin is nothing like Trump in terms of his personality. Trump could very well end up the GOP nominee in 2024, which would obviously change the calculus. But Democrats are probably going to have a hard time putting Trump on the ballot in 2022.