Carbon Markets Are Terrible—But We Need Them

“Stop greenwashing!” That’s how Greta Thunberg walked out of a session on carbon offsets last Thursday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The day before, a group of Indigenous activists held a protest on the same topic, calling offsets “a new form of colonialism.” Even Al Gore chimed in, saying, “It is suicidal for the human race to continue on this track and to pretend that it can be somehow negated by promising to plant trees.” These statements are just a sample of the anti-offset sentiment that has grown louder than ever at this year’s global climate conference.

The critics are right: Most carbon offsets are terrible. Unfortunately, we can’t give up on them, either. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) will require removing roughly 100 billion tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by 2050. That’s exciting news for the world’s sharky purveyors of shoddy offsets. This year alone, carbon markets are set to reach a new high-water mark of $1 billion. The average price of these offsets: $3 per ton of CO2 (roughly equal to the emissions of a round-trip economy plane ticket from Los Angeles to Chicago). What a bargain.

The problem is that the “voluntary carbon market” is rife with half-truths and double-dealing. Many offsets, for instance, don’t actually remove carbon from the atmosphere. Instead, they monetize the promise of avoiding future emissions, such as by paying to build wind turbines. Meanwhile, offsets that claim to directly remove CO2 are likewise fraught with accounting issues.