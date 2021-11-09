Carbon Markets Are Terrible—But We Need Them

If the world’s largest polluters had acted sooner to curb emissions, we might be able to walk away from this broken system altogether.

In the modern offset free-for-all, companies are locked in a race to the bottom to produce the cheapest product available—which often means producing practically nothing at all. Carbon markets have largely dodged the kind of regulation that would ensure that offsets are real, verifiable, and uphold the rights of local communities. Meanwhile, a gaggle of certification standards that claim to raise the bar on offsets have, in many cases, just created more paperwork. When a team of researchers at a Finnish nonprofit evaluated 100 certified carbon-offset projects, they found that 90 percent failed to meet basic integrity criteria . Timber companies, for example, were selling offsets for trees that they were already intending to plant (and later harvest).

If the world’s largest polluters had acted sooner to curb emissions, we might be able to walk away from this broken system altogether. But the climate crisis calls for an all-hands-on-deck approach, and giving up on carbon markets altogether is roughly equivalent to giving up on limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Even less ambitious IPCC climate models, in which warming peaks at two degrees, still require aggressive carbon removal, averaging about 50 billion tons of CO2 captured by midcentury. (Those are just estimates; the actual number could be even higher, especially in light of a recent report suggesting that countries are chronically underreporting their present-day emissions.)

There’s another reason to give carbon credits a second chance. Despite feverish investment in carbon-capture technology, the most efficient way to pull CO2 out of the atmosphere is simply to restore landscapes that have been destroyed by heavy industry and agriculture. If properly regulated, environmentally sound and rigorous carbon markets could be a game-changer in places like Brazil and Indonesia, which suffer massive amounts of government-sanctioned deforestation, often at the expense of Indigenous communities.