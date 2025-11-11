Artificial Intelligence Wants to Sell You Stuff While the World Burns

But large amounts of text or image generation are much more energy intensive. Generating video is comfortably the worst, by orders of magnitude. One recent study found that “video diffusion [is] roughly 30× more costly than image generation, 2,000× than text generation, and 45,000× than text classification” in terms of energy, and expanding the dimensions of the video (height, width, and time) comes with a quadratic increase in the energy cost, implying “rapidly increasing hardware and environmental costs.”

Companies’ disclosures about the energy needed to use their tools are misleading for another reason too: The bulk of the energy draw isn’t from consumers intentionally triggering queries. Rather, these systems are being tightly woven into the fabric of our digital existence. As a recent study by French academics laid out, features like Google’s “AI Overview” ensure that you are activating generative output whether you like it or not.

There’s deep historical precedent for developments like this one benefiting fossil fuels. The plastics manufacturing industry fabricated its own necessity, an outgrowth of the fossil fuel industry’s strategy to extend the date of its death as far into the future as possible. More recently, the car industry’s bloating of vehicle models to enhance profit margins directly benefits an oil industry anxious about the growth of electric alternatives.