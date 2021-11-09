Here’s Why the Bill Stepien Subpoena Is the Most Interesting of the New Batch

Rather, Stepien’s story is one of a political operative who rose through the ranks of small campaigns to large ones. His résumé ranges from being a driver for New Jersey Republican Bob Franks’s run for U.S. Senate in 2000 to managing Chris Christie’s successful gubernatorial campaign in the Garden State in 2009. He’s one of those low-visibility operatives who generally avoids publicity and embraces being known vaguely as a data guy. He’s more associated with the batch of Trump reelection campaign staffers who tried, amid the chaos Trump created, to make the campaign as professional as possible. He’s often described as an operative’s operative—a political foot soldier who just happens to find himself on the red team. New York magazine reported that Republicans describe him as “a professional guy who cared only about winning the election” rather than a fire-breathing MAGA-lover.

The one blemish on Stepien’s résumé—and it’s a pretty big one—is that he was caught up in the Bridgegate scandal, the 2013 affair when Christie aides ordered the closing of lanes on the George Washington Bridge solely to cause headaches for a political foe of the governor’s. Stepien was mentioned multiple times during the Bridgegate trial. He refused to work with investigators and invoked his Fifth Amendment right instead of complying with a subpoena. A review by a private law firm, run by a Republican who was a former aide to Rudy Giuliani, concluded that Stepien was aware of the lane closures, but it found “no evidence” that he knew of the political motivation.

Stepien hasn’t created much distance from himself and Trumpworld since the 2020 election. He and fellow Trump reelection alumni Justin Clark and Nick Trainer have restarted the National Public Affairs consulting shop with a partial mandate of helping Trump in his 2022 midterm agenda. The firm is representing some GOP candidates who have Trump’s backing and are trying to take out incumbents seen by Trumpworld as not loyal enough to Trump.