Here’s Why the Bill Stepien Subpoena Is the Most Interesting of the New Batch

The new batch of subpoenas from the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol included some big names in Trumpworld: former national security adviser Mike Flynn; Jason Miller, the former president’s chief spokesman; former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik; and lawyer John Eastman of the now-infamous memo.

Lumped in with that bunch of Trumpian rogues is Bill Stepien, Trump’s final presidential campaign manager and, to that point, a generally respected veteran in Republican campaign consulting circles. When Stepien joined Trump’s reelection campaign, it was seen by most in the politics world as a rare moment of Trump hiring savvy and seriousness. This isn’t a campaign manager who fell into the role through previous unrelated jobs at the Trump Organization or had a decades-long dubious background or was a Goldman Sachs investment banker turned founding board member of the far-right Breitbart News website.

Rather, Stepien’s story is one of a political operative who rose through the ranks of small campaigns to large ones. His résumé ranges from being a driver for New Jersey Republican Bob Franks’s run for U.S. Senate in 2000 to managing Chris Christie’s successful gubernatorial campaign in the Garden State in 2009. He’s one of those low-visibility operatives who generally avoids publicity and embraces being known vaguely as a data guy. He’s more associated with the batch of Trump reelection campaign staffers who tried, amid the chaos Trump created, to make the campaign as professional as possible. He’s often described as an operative’s operative—a political foot soldier who just happens to find himself on the red team. New York magazine reported that Republicans describe him as “a professional guy who cared only about winning the election” rather than a fire-breathing MAGA-lover.