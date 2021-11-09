Ted Cruz Says If Texas Secedes, It’s the Democrats’ Fault

Cruz’s threat to “take the oil” is obviously real since those reserves exist under Texas itself. Similar claims about the North Sea oil reserves often come up in Scottish independence debates. But since crude oil is generally traded in a global market, it’s not like the U.S. would suddenly run out of gas if Texas left. Any market disruptions from Texas’s departure would also likely hasten the current national shift toward electric vehicles and renewable sources of energy.

The overwhelming majority of American soldiers are neither from Texas nor stationed there, so Cruz’s assumption that Texas would get “the military” in an American divorce is more about a perceived social affinity than any practical reality. And while Texas would undoubtedly get the building that houses the Johnson Space Center, NASA employees and contractors who work there would be distributed to other NASA installations around the country. Good luck to the Texas legislature as it tries to fund both a brand-new military and a space program on its current budget.

So what would Texas actually get out of the deal? If Britain’s experience with Brexit is any guide, there would be empty supermarket shelves and intractable supply chain problems as the existing trade system broke down after independence. The Lone Star Nation would experience an inevitable brain drain as young professionals and other loyal Americans resettled elsewhere in the U.S., taking jobs, skills, and capital with them. And all of this is assuming that Texit would be roughly as smooth as Britain’s departure from the European Union—a tall order if Texas’s political leadership is as “brash” as hard-liners like Cruz believe during trade negotiations.

On one hand, it’s unfortunate that Cruz’s sense of political opportunism is apparently stronger than his loyalty to the U.S. But maybe he also deserves credit for underscoring how support for secession is born from, not motivated by, an opposition to democracy and self-government. Ironically, he ended up showing support for the Union by outlining how little there is to offer those who leave it. “What about Joe Rogan, are you going to take him?” asked one of his hosts at the Texas A&M after he answered the audience member’s question. “Joe Rogan?” Cruz exclaimed. “Joe Rogan might be the president of Texas!”