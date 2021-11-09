Ted Cruz Says If Texas Secedes, It’s the Democrats’ Fault

But it’s Cruz’s read of the current state of American politics that’s truly implausible. The Democrats currently hold both chambers of Congress, but only by margins so slim that they have struggled to simply pass middle-of-the-road spending bills; sweeping, radical reforms aren’t coming anytime soon. And while Joe Biden won the popular vote and the Electoral College in 2020, that result isn’t always guaranteed. Republican presidential candidates only won the popular vote in one out of the last eight presidential elections and still managed to hold the White House for 12 of the last 33 years. Cruz should be pretty familiar with how the Electoral College works: He was, after all, one of a handful of senators who tried to manipulate it to keep Trump in power earlier this year.

If American democracy were a video game, Republicans would be effectively playing it on the lowest difficulty setting. GOP state lawmakers have gerrymandered congressional districts so effectively over the past decade that the party might capture the House in next year’s midterms by redistricting alone. Even when Democrats manage to overcome Republicans’ structural advantages in the Senate to capture a thin majority, the last year has shown that it’s still not enough to overcome the filibuster outright, for both mathematical and political reasons. Cruz’s argument is essentially that Texans should stay in the Union—but only as long as the flaws that give Republicans an unearned boost in political and electoral power remain unreformed.

Oh, and there’s the Supreme Court. Remember how Democrats won the popular vote in all but one of the presidential elections since 1992? Thanks to the Electoral College and some accidents of history, Republicans were still able to install a supermajority on the nation’s highest court, one that could easily persist for the next 15 to 20 years. That conservative supermajority is now poised to deliver sweeping victories for conservatives on almost every front: abortion rights, gun rights, environmental regulations, and more. Meanwhile, Democrats can’t even get paid family leave or higher taxes for millionaires through the Senate. Cruz’s implied sense of powerlessness is starkly at odds with current political realities.