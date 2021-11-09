Chris Sununu Won’t Run for Senate After Realizing What a Terrible Job It Is

In a blow to national Republicans’ not unrealistic hopes of retaking the Senate, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced on Tuesday that he would seek reelection for a fourth term rather than challenge Senator Maggie Hassan, who is considered to be one of the vulnerable Democrats on the ballot next year.

At a press conference in Concord, Sununu argued that he could make more of an impact for the people of New Hampshire as governor, rather than getting mired in the political gridlock of Washington. “I like getting stuff done,” Sununu said. “I don’t think they could handle me down there. I’d be like a lion in a cage.”

Being a senator is certainly a different beast from serving as a state executive, as many former governors who now reside in the Senate can attest. Each senator is just one voice in one hundred, unable to act with the same immediacy and impact that they might wield as governor. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, who previously served as governor, described to reporters on Tuesday the answer he would give when Republican governors asked which role he preferred. “I always tell them, with a smile, my worst day as governor was better than my best day as U.S. senator. And then I laugh, but I leave them wondering, ‘Is he telling the truth?’” Carper said.