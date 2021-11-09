Chris Sununu Won’t Run for Senate After Realizing What a Terrible Job It Is

Being a senator is certainly a different beast from serving as a state executive, as many former governors who now reside in the Senate can attest. Each senator is just one voice in one hundred, unable to act with the same immediacy and impact that they might wield as governor. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, who previously served as governor, described to reporters on Tuesday the answer he would give when Republican governors asked which role he preferred. “I always tell them, with a smile, my worst day as governor was better than my best day as U.S. senator. And then I laugh, but I leave them wondering, ‘Is he telling the truth?’” Carper said.

Sununu, whose brother served as New Hampshire’s senator from 2003 to 2009, had previously raised concerns about the power he would have as a legislator and the effect going to Washington could have on his three children. But in his remarks on Tuesday, he roasted the Senate as inefficient and ineffective.

“I’d rather push myself 120 miles per hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results,” Sununu said on Tuesday. He added that “the more I heard” from senators about “what the day to day entails,” the more he realized that it “clearly doesn’t fit the needs of citizens.”