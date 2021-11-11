Fossil Fuel Executives at the Glasgow Climate Talks Are Miffed With the Media

Abrahams had spoken earlier about the challenges posed by critical news coverage. “The risk of acting and being criticized for not following somebody’s view of the rules is so high,” Abrahams said. “Especially when you’re a large company and falling within the large emitter category. So this is really problematic, and you’ve seen a lot of this.” She explicitly referenced coverage of “carbon-neutral” liquefied natural gas, which fossil fuel companies have flocked to in recent years. BP has been developing its own allegedly carbon-neutral LNG offset project in its Asia-Pacific region. “I would argue,” said Abrahams, “that there’s probably a number of those emissions” from carbon-neutral LNG, highlighted by reporters “that have been according to what are the rules of the road right now. Yet it’s raised a lot of criticism, and nobody wants that, especially when you’re trying so hard to do the right thing.”

The scrutiny reporters have applied to carbon offsetting comes at a sensitive time for major polluters. As their social license to operate as major oil and gas producers has waned, many have leaned on investments in clean energy or carbon offsetting as a means of cleaning up their image. To hear panelists tell it, a similar threat to what they face on fossil fuels now faces their plan to keep them going: They don’t want offset systems to lose their social license to operate, and they don’t want the public to turn against offsets. The sheer number of net-zero commitments that have been announced in the last year, moreover, heralds a vast expansion of offset markets, at a time when the ability of such projects to help reduce emissions faces additional scrutiny.

Swartz, at the IETA event, compared the growth of carbon offsets to—of all things—a pyramid. “We’re building a pyramid,” he said, “but we’re still trying to cover the stones. So we know that it’s coming, and we need it. But we just want to make sure that it looks good after you’ve built it, and while we’re building it, too.” What carbon offsets actually look like, in other words, remains subject to Wild West standards and regulations. But corporations are planning to grow demand for them as fast as they can in any case.