Fossil Fuel Executives at the Glasgow Climate Talks Are Miffed With the Media

Wandering through the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, the uninitiated might be surprised by just how much of it looks like a trade show. Far removed from the rooms where actual negotiations are happening, flashy pavilions mounted by countries, corporations, and trade associations hand out free coffee and snacks to passers-by—and tell them celebratory stories about their efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Speaking at an event last week at the International Emissions Trading Association, or IETA, pavilion, current and former BP executives had something on their minds other than a free lunch: bad press.

They were gathered to discuss the voluntary carbon market, the system that underpins the rash of “net-zero” commitments that companies and governments have released in the last year. The theory is pretty simple: Polluters buy up emissions reductions elsewhere—known as carbon credits—to balance out their own emissions at home, whether now or in the future. This might mean planting new trees, purchasing swathes of land to keep them from being logged, or building a solar project. The trouble is whether those are actually new emissions reductions or painting green a business model that hasn’t fundamentally changed. An analysis by the nonprofit ActionAid, for instance, has found that Royal Dutch Shell’s net-zero commitment entails a land area to plant trees that would be three times the size of The Netherlands. Needless to say those trees haven’t been planted, and the path to doing so is neither clear nor uncomplicated.

Investigative reporting from Bloomberg, ProPublica, and The Guardian, among others, has cast doubt on the integrity of the products being traded in carbon markets, showing that certain credits are actually adding to greenhouse gas emissions rather than subtracting from them or balancing them out. For instance, ProPublica and the think tank Carbon Plan found that through accounting tricks, and by packaging tracts of land that didn’t need to be protected, California’s carbon-offset program had greenlit emissions equivalent to putting 8.5 million cars on the road. Such revelations place corporate net-zero commitments in a vulnerable spot. If their credits really are “meaningless,” as Bloomberg has noted, then companies will have to ramp down emissions much more quickly.